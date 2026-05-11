GrowthFactor Launches First MCP Integration for Commercial Real Estate

GrowthFactor's MCP integration scoring and ranking three retail sites from inside Claude.

First site selection platform with MCP. Site scoring, revenue forecasts, foot traffic, and cannibalization analysis from Claude or ChatGPT.

A real estate director can now pull a scored site analysis from inside Claude or ChatGPT. Same data, same models, same math as the platform. The surface is up to them.” — Clyde Christian Anderson, CEO, GrowthFactor

CAMBRIDGE, MA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GrowthFactor today became the first commercial real estate platform to ship a Model Context Protocol (MCP) integration, bringing MCP to retail real estate and making AI agents practical in commercial real estate for the first time. As of May 2026, no other platform in the retail site selection category has publicly announced an MCP integration, including Buxton, Placer.ai, Kalibrate, and SiteZeus.The integration gives retail real estate teams programmatic access to site scoring, revenue forecasting, demographics, foot traffic, and cannibalization analysis from inside Claude, ChatGPT, or any MCP-compatible AI client.Alongside MCP, GrowthFactor is launching GrowthFactor Agent , a built-in AI agent inside the platform that shares the same backend. Customers choose the surface that fits their workflow: connect GrowthFactor to their own LLM, or open a conversation without leaving the product.What MCP changesMost retail real estate teams stitch together location intelligence from five or six disconnected tools. Demographics from one source. Foot traffic from another. Competitive scans from a third. Revenue projections in a spreadsheet. Someone copies the numbers into a deck, hopes the data is consistent, and presents it to committee. A single site evaluation can take hours. A batch of twelve can take a week.GrowthFactor already collapsed that workflow into one platform. It is the same workflow Books-A-Million used to deliver an 8.9x ROI on its real estate investment, that Cavender's used to triple new store openings from 9 to 27 in one year, and that TNT Fireworks used to open 153 locations in six months.The GrowthFactor MCP removes the last layer of friction. A real estate director can score sites from a single Claude conversation, pull demographics and foot traffic for each, run revenue projections through a custom predictive model built on their own sales data, check cannibalization overlap, and get structured comparisons back, all without leaving the AI client they're already working in.What the AI does, and what it doesn'tThe AI retrieves results. It doesn't produce them. When a customer asks Claude to score an address, Claude doesn't estimate a score. It calls GrowthFactor's scoring models, which run on GrowthFactor's infrastructure against proprietary data. The revenue forecast runs through a custom predictive model GrowthFactor's data science team built on the customer's actual sales data. The cannibalization math uses real trade area geometry.Claude retrieves the output. The models do the work. The numbers survive scrutiny from a CFO, a board, or a PE diligence team.GrowthFactor AgentGrowthFactor Agent puts the same capability inside the platform. No configuration, no API keys. Open a conversation, ask about a location, and the agent pulls site scores, demographics, foot traffic, competitive scans, analog comparisons, and sales projections. The agent also connects to deal management: add a site to a deal, move it between pipeline stages, generate a report.For teams that don't connect their own LLM, GrowthFactor Agent is the entry point to the same conversational workflow.FAQWhat is the Model Context Protocol? MCP is an open standard for connecting AI agents to external tools and data. GrowthFactor's MCP server lets any MCP-compatible AI client call its site selection models.Which AI clients work with GrowthFactor MCP? Claude, ChatGPT, and any other MCP-compatible client.How is this different from a generic Claude prompt? A generic prompt surfaces public data. GrowthFactor's MCP returns calibrated revenue forecasts, proprietary foot traffic, cannibalization analysis against a live portfolio, and committee-ready numbers.About GrowthFactorGrowthFactor is an AI-powered retail real estate platform offering site scoring, revenue forecasting, foot traffic analysis, demographic analysis, cannibalization modeling, and lease management for multi-unit retail brands. Customers include Books-A-Million, Jeni’s Ice Cream, and the Veterinary Emergency Group. Founded in 2023 and headquartered in Cambridge, MA, GrowthFactor has raised $5.2M in seed funding from Teamworthy Ventures and Red Forest Capital.

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