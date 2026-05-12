Amazon’s Logistics Expansion Just Sent Shockwaves Across the Freight Industry

Cargoos reports Amazon logistics expansion is raising the stakes for carriers, brokers, warehouses, and freight networks as supply chains become more integrated

Amazon is not starting from zero,” — Artur Gronus, CEO of Cargoos

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cargoos released a market response following Amazon’s launch of Amazon Supply Chain Services, a new offering that opens Amazon’s freight, distribution, fulfillment, and parcel shipping network to businesses outside its own retail ecosystem.Amazon announced the service on May 4, extending its full portfolio of logistics capabilities to companies across industries including healthcare, automotive, manufacturing, and retail. The company said the network includes more than 80,000 trailers, 24,000 intermodal containers, and 100+ aircraft, along with ocean, air, ground, and rail freight capabilities.According to Cargoos Logistics, the significance of Amazon’s move is not that the company is entering logistics. It is that Amazon is commercializing a logistics system it has already built, tested, and scaled through years of internal use.“Amazon is not starting from zero,” said Artur Gronus, CEO of Cargoos Logistics. “It is opening a supply chain machine that already exists — with freight, fulfillment, parcel delivery, automation, and data working inside one connected network.”Cargoos reports the expansion raises a new competitive question for the freight industry: how quickly traditional logistics providers can adapt to a market where transportation, warehousing, fulfillment, inventory positioning, and delivery visibility are increasingly offered as one integrated service.The company believes Amazon’s move may increase pressure on parcel companies, freight brokers, regional carriers, warehousing providers, and logistics networks that operate in more separated parts of the supply chain.“The competitive threat is not only price,” Gronus said. “It is integration. Amazon can connect more parts of the supply chain under one operating system, and that changes the pressure on everyone else.”Cargoos noted that independent logistics providers still have important advantages, especially in specialized freight, customer responsiveness, regional expertise, flexible problem-solving, and relationship-based execution.However, the company said Amazon’s expansion should accelerate industry conversations around technology investment, customer retention, automation, and network strategy.“For logistics companies, the answer is not to copy Amazon,” Gronus added. “The answer is to become sharper where Amazon is not personal: service, speed of response, specialization, and trust.”

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