EPC Group Launches Industry-First Modular Purview, Copilot Security & Legacy-to-Azure Bundle From $7,500

Microsoft Purview Consulting Services EPC Group Rated Top Purview Consulting Firm in North America Virtual Chief AI Officer (vCAIO) service - The First In the Industry - EPC Group's AI Consulting Services EPC Group Power BI Consulting Services Leading Practice Experts #1 in North America

One menu, one PM, one fixed fee: Purview hardening, Copilot oversharing remediation, and Exchange, SQL & file server migration to Azure. From $7,500.

Almost every CIO I speak with in 2026 is fighting the same three battles at once — Copilot oversharing, Purview that was turned on but never tuned, and legacy Exchange, SQL, and hybrid file shares.” — Errin O'Connor, Founder and Chief AI Architect of EPC Group

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EPC Group, North America's oldest Microsoft Gold Partner, a five-time G2 Leader in Business Intelligence Consulting, and holder of all six Microsoft Solutions Partner designations, today launched the industry's first Cafeteria-Menu Microsoft Purview & Copilot Security Package — a modular, fixed-scope offering that bundles Microsoft Purview configuration, Microsoft 365 Copilot security hardening, and legacy-to-Azure modernization for Exchange, SQL Server, file servers, and on-premises virtual machines into a single statement of work, a single project manager, and a single fixed fee.The package is delivered under EPC Group's Virtual Chief AI Officer ( vCAIO ) practice — the strategic command layer that gives enterprises a single accountable executive for AI governance, Copilot rollout, Purview policy, and platform modernization.The package targets the three-front war that CISOs, CIOs, Chief Data Officers, and AI Steering Committees say is defining 2026:- Microsoft 365 Copilot exposing overshared SharePoint, OneDrive, and Teams content the moment it is switched on- Microsoft Purview deployed but never tuned — labels missing, DLP policies blind to Copilot prompts and responses, DSPM for AI dormant-End-of-support Exchange 2016/2019 and aging SQL Server estates that can no longer be patched, audited, or trusted with sensitive data"Almost every CIO I speak with in 2026 is fighting the same three battles at once — Copilot oversharing, Purview that was turned on but never tuned, and legacy Exchange, SQL, and hybrid file servers that should have been retired years ago," said Errin O'Connor, Founder and Chief AI Architect of EPC Group."Until now, those were three separate engagements with three separate vendors. We built one menu, one project manager, one fixed fee — and we put a vCAIO at the top of the org chart to own it end to end."DELIVERED UNDER EPC GROUP'S vCAIO PRACTICEEPC Group's Virtual Chief AI Officer (vCAIO) service is a fractional executive practice that gives organizations a single accountable leader for AI strategy, Copilot rollout, Purview policy, AI governance committee leadership, and Microsoft platform modernization — without the cost of a full-time C-level hire.The vCAIO sits between the CISO, CIO, and Chief Data Officer, owns the enterprise AI roadmap, and ensures Purview hardening, Copilot security, and Azure modernization decisions are executed as one integrated program rather than three disconnected workstreams. Every Cafeteria-Menu engagement is anchored by a vCAIO to guarantee strategy, security, and modernization stay aligned.THE THREE TRACKSTrack 1 — Microsoft Purview Configuration & HardeningSensitivity label taxonomy design and auto-labeling rollout, Microsoft Purview Data Loss Prevention policy authoring for Copilot prompts and responses, Data Security Posture Management for AI (DSPM for AI), Insider Risk Management, Communication Compliance, eDiscovery readiness, and full integration with Microsoft Entra ID Conditional Access.The full technical methodology behind Track 1 is published in EPC Group's Microsoft Purview Compliance Enterprise Guide.Track 2 — Microsoft 365 Copilot Security HardeningTenant-wide oversharing remediation across SharePoint Online, OneDrive, and Microsoft Teams; Restricted SharePoint Search enablement; Copilot agent inventory and governance; third-party AI tool exposure review; and Conditional Access policies that govern when and where Copilot can be invoked.Track 3 — Legacy-to-Azure ModernizationExchange 2016 and Exchange 2019 — both end-of-support since October 2025 — migrated to Exchange Online. SQL Server databases cloned to Azure SQL Managed Instance using Managed Instance Link for near-zero-downtime cutover. Windows file servers consolidated to Azure Files with Azure File Sync. Hyper-V and VMware workloads lifted and shifted through Azure Migrate.Clients select any combination of the three tracks. Modules start at $7,500 and scale with user count, tenant complexity, and data sensitivity. Full three-track enterprise engagements are priced from $35,000 to $95,000 and are eligible for Microsoft funding vouchers in qualifying scenarios.WHY ENTERPRISES ARE BUYING NOWEPC Group's field data from more than 240 Copilot readiness assessments completed since August 2025 shows that approximately 80 percent of Microsoft 365 tenants are misconfigured the moment Copilot is turned on. The most common failure points:- Missing or inconsistent Microsoft Purview sensitivity labels- Data Loss Prevention policies that do not cover Copilot prompts and responses- Broken default sharing links inherited from legacy SharePoint deployments- Conditional Access policies that ignore Copilot traffic entirely Power BI workspaces sharing sensitive datasets with no inherited Purview labelsThe Varonis "Reprompt" attack disclosed in January 2026 demonstrated that a single malicious prompt can exfiltrate sensitive data from a misconfigured tenant — underscoring why Purview hardening, governed under a vCAIO, EPC Group's game changing AI offering, must precede any Copilot expansion.DIFFERENTIATIONEPC Group is the only Microsoft partner bundling vCAIO leadership, Purview configuration, Copilot security hardening, and legacy infrastructure modernization into a single cafeteria-style menu with one project manager and one fixed fee. This brings:- 29 years of Microsoft consulting- Extensive engagements with full Purview sensitivity-label propagation, governed dataflows, and certified-dataset workflows- 10,000+ implementations across organizations of every size and sector- 1,500+ Power BI deployments (epcgroup.net/power-bi-consulting)- All six Microsoft Solutions Partner designations: Modern Work, Security, Data & AI, Infrastructure, Digital & App Innovation, and Business Applications- Perfect Net Promoter Score of 100 on the G2 Spring 2026 Grid for Business Intelligence Consulting- A dedicated vCAIO practice giving every engagement an executive-level accountable owner- A leadership team whose governance discipline traces back to federal-grade work on the Federal Reserve eDiscovery effort during TARP under Congressional OversightABOUT EPC GROUPEPC Group is a five-time G2 Leader in Business Intelligence Consulting, North America's oldest Microsoft Gold Partner, and a Houston-headquartered consultancy serving organizations across all industries — Fortune 500 enterprises, federal agencies, healthcare, financial services, government, manufacturing, energy, education, retail, technology, and global mid-market clients across the United States and Canada.The firm's named practices include the Virtual Chief AI Officer (vCAIO) service, Power BI consulting, and Microsoft Purview compliance, alongside SharePoint, Microsoft 365, Azure, and Copilot implementation services.EPC Group holds all six Microsoft Solutions Partner designations covering Modern Work, Security, Data & AI, Infrastructure, Digital & App Innovation, and Business Applications. Learn more at https://www.epcgroup.net or email contact@epcgroup.net.

EPC Group Named G2 Leader 4 Quarters Straight for North America

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