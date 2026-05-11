2026 Warfighter Preparation Symposium

SAN DIEGO — U.S. 3rd Fleet (C3F) strengthened warfighting readiness by hosting the 2026 edition of the Warfighter Preparation Symposium (WFP) at C3F Headquarters April 16-19.

Over 200 Sailors attended the event that focused on increasing the lethality and effectiveness of the C3F Reserve component. The training included briefs on a range of topics, including advanced concepts of force lethality from representatives of multiple Warfighting Development Centers (WDC), Indo-Pacific regional updates and Maritime Operations Center (MOC) procedures. This foundational knowledge increased reserve Sailors’ ability to be “ready day one” when called to support C3F, ensuring personnel can perform effectively from the moment they are mobilized.

Rear Adm. Suzanne Bailey, deputy commander of C3F, welcomed the attendees and emphasized the symposium’s importance, “This is not a check-the-box drill. This is a warfighting event. We operate in an era of renewed great power competition, the most challenging security environment we’ve faced in a generation. We are here to sharpen the leading edge of naval power, and that edge is you. The purpose is simple: to be ready to fight and win tonight.”

Warfighter Prep brings together Sailors, military leaders, and academic experts to enhance warfighting capabilities amid increasingly complex security challenges. The training produced measurable improvements in participants’ operational capability.* *

Capt. Michael Fourte, acting reserve chief of staff at C3F, highlighted the value of the event, “Warfighter Prep directly increases mission readiness by sharpening decision-making, reinforcing warfighting fundamentals and building the confidence required to operate in this high tempo, real world environment.”

Capt. Fourte continued, “WFP is where readiness becomes real. It ensures our Reservists are not only administratively ready but mentally, physically and operationally prepared to integrate seamlessly into fleet operations on day one.”

The symposium achieves this through increasing familiarity with the U.S. Navy’s warfighting doctrines, laying a baseline of understanding of the Indo-Pacific region, as well as improving tactical proficiency in MOC procedures. This investment in training directly increases the capability of C3F to execute its mission.

Briefs from WDC representatives provided a foundation knowledge of the latest theories, tactics and next-gen platforms that inform operations in the evolving modern battlespace.

This year’s symposium also featured presentations from subject matter experts on Russian leadership, Operation Epic Fury and China’s military and technological advancements. Learning the nuances of global security dynamics in the C3F area of responsibility gave the Reserve warfighters a firmer grasp of the context to the operational environment.

Maritime Operations Centers are essential to fleet operations around the world. By attending WFP 2026, Reservists gained proficiency in MOC procedures and an essential understanding of command-and-control concepts.

Capt. Lisa Toleno, acting commanding officer of the Navy Reserve C3F headquarters unit, explained, “WFP educates Operational Level of War warfighters at all levels. The content is relevant and eye-opening.”

She continued, “WFP includes outstanding briefers from multiple warfighting development centers, personnel who are actively involved in developing and refining the latest tactics and processes, as well as time for personnel to complete specific line-item training in their Job Qualification Requirements (JQR).”

Reservists were exposed to multiple skill and knowledge sets at WFP that enhance interoperability with the active-duty component, increasing operational effectiveness.

“Our reserve component is a force multiplier for C3F,” confirmed Capt. Fourte. “Events like WFP ensure our Sailors are fully aligned, trained and ready to deliver immediate operational impact along with their active-duty counterparts.”

The Warfighter Prep Symposium stands out as a critical effort in ensuring C3F’s Reserve Component is mission-capable, adaptable and lethal. Rear Adm. Bailey concluded her remarks, “As Reservists, our impact is unique and indispensable. You’ve heard it before… we are the surge force, but you [also provide] a depth of experience from across the civilian sector that makes our Navy stronger.”

“So let me leave you with this final charge: Warfighting is our profession. Lethality is the standard. This weekend is your opportunity to get better, sharper, and more ready. Absorb it all, contribute and learn from one another. Because when the nation calls, we don’t have time to prepare - we execute. Ready Day One!”