Team Army Reunites in San Antonio Ahead of 2026 Warrior Games

SAN ANTONIO, Texas– Team Army competitors from across the country have arrived in San Antonio as they prepare to compete in the 2026 Warrior Games, happening June 13-20.

For many competitors, Warrior Games is more than a competition. It’s an opportunity to connect or reconnect with teammates who understand the challenges of recovery, resilience, and life after injury or illness while building relationships that extend far beyond the field of play.

For Sgt. Austin Coppola, assigned to the Soldier Recovery Unit at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, connecting with Team Army this week is about rediscovering his competitive drive while finding encouragement from others on similar recovery journeys.

“It’s giving me the drive I used to have as a competitor,” said Coppola. “I’m surrounded by others who are going through a similar way of life. Whether they’re transitioning out of the Army or continuing to serve, we’re building connections that will last long after the Games.”

Staff Sgt. Daniel Agosto, assigned to the Soldier Recovery Unit at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, echoed that sentiment, describing the community as one that reaches beyond military branches and installations.

“This is bigger than the ‘one team, one fight,’ saying, because we really are one. said Agosto. “Being able to meet and connect with servicemembers from other branches makes it more home.”

This week, competitors are in team activities, orientation events, uniform fittings, and final preparations before competition begins, taking time to reconnect with familiar faces while welcoming first-time competitors into the Team Army family.

For both Coppola and Agosto, adaptive sports became an unexpected turning point in their recovery journeys. “I was going through a hard time after my mom passed away,” said Coppola. “My recreation therapist asked if I'd like to do adaptive sports, and I didn't know if I could do it. We started small, and I gained purpose getting back to that person I used to be and building into something new.”

Agosto shares he never knew Soldier Recovery Units or the Warrior Games existed before entering recovery following bilateral knee surgeries.

“Just being in the SRU at Fort Bragg, going through all the recovery programs and meeting all the cadre and staff, it blew my mind,” Agosto said. “This all gave me a second life after my surgery.”

The bonds formed through adaptive sports often extend well beyond competition, creating a network of support that continues long after the closing ceremony.

“Through adaptive sports, I've made a lot of relationships from soldiers all over different bases and the different branches,” Agosto said. “It's life-changing.”

For Coppola, those relationships have been equally transformative.

“I've built relationships from different branches and even with the civilians that work with us at the SRU,” he said. “They've actually built me up from where I thought I was the ashes to who I am today.”

The Warrior Games bring together wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans from across the military services to compete in adaptive sporting events while showcasing the power of recovery through sport. As competition begins in San Antonio, Team Army athletes carry with them not only the drive to compete but also the friendships, support, and renewed sense of purpose forged throughout their recovery journeys.

About Warrior Games 2026

The 2026 Warrior Games, hosted by U.S. Army Transformation and Training Command (T2COM), brings together nearly 200 military service members to compete in adaptive sports as part of their recovery journeys. The Warrior Games are held in San Antonio, Texas from June 13-20, 2026. Most events occur at Henry B. González Convention Center, with select events at Bill Walker Pool, Morgan’s Sports, and the University of Texas San Antonio (UTSA) Park West Athletics Complex.