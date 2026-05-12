Magnum Integrated Technologies Joins Ontario Defence Association

Magnum Integrated Technologies Logo Magnum Integrated Technologies Building in Brampton Ontario Defence Association

Joining the Ontario Defence Association is a natural step for Magnum as Canada places greater focus on industrial readiness, domestic capability, and stronger defence supply chains” — Michael Nazarian

BRAMPTON, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Magnum Integrated Technologies has joined the Ontario Defence Association, aligning the company with a growing provincial effort to strengthen Canada’s domestic defence manufacturing capacity, industrial readiness, and sovereign supply chain resilience.

The move comes as Canadian manufacturers face growing pressure to support domestic defence capability, supply chain resilience, and faster industrial response capacity. For Ontario-based industrial companies, the Ontario Defence Association represents a more structured channel for visibility, collaboration, and readiness in a sector increasingly tied to national security, sovereign manufacturing, and long-term economic resilience.

The announcement comes at a time when Canadian defence capacity, domestic manufacturing, and resilient supply chains are becoming more central to public-sector and private-sector planning.

The Ontario Defence Association was established to support greater coordination across industry, government, procurement pathways, supply chains, and small and medium-sized enterprises involved in defence-related programs. Its work reflects a broader push to connect Ontario’s industrial expertise with the operational requirements of Canada’s defence and security sector.

Magnum Integrated Technologies is a vertically integrated industrial engineering and manufacturing platform headquartered in Brampton, Ontario. The group designs, engineers, manufactures, installs, and commissions integrated production systems and facilities for critical industrial environments, with capabilities serving defence, metals, mining, nuclear, hydroelectric, and advanced manufacturing markets, including automation, process integration, controls, materials handling, and turnkey production infrastructure.

Magnum Integrated Technologies is the industrial group behind Waterbury Farrel, Anker Holth, Hill Acme, and Loma Machine, bringing specialized engineering, automation, controls, production-system capabilities, and manufacturing infrastructure under one coordinated Canadian manufacturing platform.

“Joining the Ontario Defence Association is a natural step for Magnum as Canada places greater focus on industrial readiness, domestic capability, and stronger defence supply chains,” said Michael Nazarian of Magnum Integrated Technologies. “Ontario has deep manufacturing knowledge, specialized engineering talent, and companies capable of supporting complex defence programs. The value of the ODA is that it creates a more coordinated environment for that capability to be mobilized to support complex defence and industrial programs.”

Through its divisions, Magnum supports industrial clients with integrated production systems, automation, and manufacturing infrastructure designed for demanding operational environments. Waterbury Farrel brings direct defence-sector relevance through Turnkey Defence and Ammunition Production Infrastructure, including rolling mills, strip processing systems, cup stamping lines, and cartridge case forming equipment designed for precision, throughput, inspection, and operational resilience. Hill Acme contributes grinding ball production systems used in mining and ore processing applications, while Loma Machine provides industrial casting, grinding, and metal production equipment used in the processing of materials such as brass and copper into industrial forms including bars and ingots. Anker Holth contributes engineered fluid power, actuation, and control systems supporting demanding industrial applications, including projects within the naval and nuclear sectors. Together, Magnum’s divisions support high-throughput operations where precision, durability, and production continuity are critical requirements.

For Magnum, membership in the Ontario Defence Association supports a broader objective: contributing to a stronger, more visible, and more capable Canadian industrial base. As defence procurement, sovereign manufacturing, and supply chain resilience continue to shape public and private sector priorities, companies with proven engineering and manufacturing capacity are expected to play a larger role in supporting future programs.

The company’s participation also reflects the practical nature of defence industrial readiness. Beyond policy discussions, the sector depends on companies capable of delivering integrated production systems, facilities, automation, process integration, and long-term production support. Magnum’s cross-division structure positions the group to contribute across multiple stages of industrial project execution, from engineered systems to complete production environments.

Magnum’s integrated industrial platform gives buyers, partners, and institutional stakeholders access to multiple specialized capabilities through one coordinated Canadian engineering and manufacturing group. That structure supports advanced manufacturing, strategic infrastructure, and sovereign production capability across critical Canadian sectors.

By combining specialized divisions under one industrial group, Magnum is positioned to support complex projects that require engineering depth, manufacturing discipline, automation knowledge, and long-term production support.

About Magnum Integrated Technologies

Magnum Integrated Technologies Inc. is a Brampton, Ontario-based industrial engineering group delivering engineered systems, automation platforms, and turnkey production facilities for defence, metals, mining, nuclear, hydroelectric, and critical infrastructure markets. Through its specialized divisions, the company supports complex manufacturing environments with systems integration, controls, and production-system expertise.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.