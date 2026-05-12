Whisper Launches The First MCP-Native Infrastructure Intelligence Layer for Security AI Agents

46B-point real-time graph of the internet's infrastructure — DNS, BGP, WHOIS, SSL/TLS, routing — for Claude, Cursor & every MCP-compatible agent in milliseconds

Security AI agents burn context relearning the internet's infrastructure each investigation. A graph-native interface flips the economics: faster, cheaper, accurate, and AI-native from day one.” — Kaveh Ranjbar, Co-Founder and CEO of Whisper

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Whisper , the internet infrastructure intelligence company, today announced the public launch of Whisper Internet Infrastructure Context for AI , the first MCP-native infrastructure intelligence layer purpose-built for security AI agents. With a single connection, agents gain live access to a 45-billion-node graph of the internet's infrastructure and can pivot across multi-hop relationships at sub-millisecond latency — without writing a single API call or reasoning over raw JSON.The problem it solvesToday's security AI agents waste most of their context window stitching together fragments from a dozen disconnected APIs. By the time they have the picture, the attacker has moved on. Whisper replaces that with a single graph-native MCP endpoint: ask in plain English, get a graph-shaped answer in milliseconds — including the multi-hop relationships that traditional flat lookups never surface.What's in the launch- MCP server for Claude, ChatGPT, Cursor, and any MCP-compatible agent — installs in seconds, no infrastructure required.- Natural-language graph queries — e.g., "Find every domain that resolved to this IP in the last 24 hours and shares a certificate with a known phishing cluster."- Multi-hop infrastructure pivots across 18 source types in a single real-time graph: DNS, BGP, WHOIS, SSL/TLS, certificate transparency, routing, hosting, and curated threat feeds.- Explainable risk scoring based on 50+ indicators, returned alongside every result.- Free tier — for individual practitioners and developers; paid tiers for production workflows.About WhisperWhisper is building the world's largest real-time internet infrastructure intelligence platform. Its proprietary graph database connects 45 billion data points across 18 source types — DNS, BGP, WHOIS, SSL/TLS, routing, and more — covering more than 190 countries and serving hundreds of thousands of queries per second at sub-millisecond latency. Whisper is led by a team of internet infrastructure veterans, including former RIPE NCC CIO and K-root DNS architect Kaveh Ranjbar, and is advised by current and former leaders of ICANN, APNIC, and the Internet Systems Consortium.For more information, visit whisper.security or contact hello@whisper.security

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