Whisper Launches The First MCP-Native Infrastructure Intelligence Layer for Security AI Agents
46B-point real-time graph of the internet's infrastructure — DNS, BGP, WHOIS, SSL/TLS, routing — for Claude, Cursor & every MCP-compatible agent in milliseconds
The problem it solves
Today's security AI agents waste most of their context window stitching together fragments from a dozen disconnected APIs. By the time they have the picture, the attacker has moved on. Whisper replaces that with a single graph-native MCP endpoint: ask in plain English, get a graph-shaped answer in milliseconds — including the multi-hop relationships that traditional flat lookups never surface.
What's in the launch
- MCP server for Claude, ChatGPT, Cursor, and any MCP-compatible agent — installs in seconds, no infrastructure required.
- Natural-language graph queries — e.g., "Find every domain that resolved to this IP in the last 24 hours and shares a certificate with a known phishing cluster."
- Multi-hop infrastructure pivots across 18 source types in a single real-time graph: DNS, BGP, WHOIS, SSL/TLS, certificate transparency, routing, hosting, and curated threat feeds.
- Explainable risk scoring based on 50+ indicators, returned alongside every result.
- Free tier — for individual practitioners and developers; paid tiers for production workflows.
About Whisper
Whisper is building the world's largest real-time internet infrastructure intelligence platform. Its proprietary graph database connects 45 billion data points across 18 source types — DNS, BGP, WHOIS, SSL/TLS, routing, and more — covering more than 190 countries and serving hundreds of thousands of queries per second at sub-millisecond latency. Whisper is led by a team of internet infrastructure veterans, including former RIPE NCC CIO and K-root DNS architect Kaveh Ranjbar, and is advised by current and former leaders of ICANN, APNIC, and the Internet Systems Consortium.
For more information, visit whisper.security or contact hello@whisper.security
Kaveh Ranjbar
Whisper Security
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