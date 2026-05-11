LIBLIK Tires Strengthens Production Continuity Through Factory Upgrade

New bladder curing equipment at LIBLIK Tires supports more stable tire curing, improved airtightness and consistent finished tire quality. Upgraded rubber mixing equipment at LIBLIK Tires supports better tire compound uniformity and more stable production quality. ENERZIP backup power generator equipment supports essential factory operations at LIBLIK Tires during utility power interruptions.

The Weifang tire manufacturer upgraded mixing, bladder curing, fire protection and backup power systems to support safer 24-hour production.

Stable mixing, controlled curing, reliable emergency power and fire protection all directly affect production safety and product consistency.” — LIBLIK Tires Representative

WEIFANG, SHANDONG, CHINA, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SHANDONG LIBLIK TIRE CO., LTD., the company operating under the LIBLIK Tires brand, has completed a factory system upgrade at its tire manufacturing facility in Weifang, Shandong Province, China. The upgrade was completed on April 25, 2026 and is intended to improve production continuity, curing stability, factory safety and emergency operation readiness.The improvement covers several key parts of the tire production process, including rubber mixing, tire compound processing, bladder curing, fire protection, backup power supply and exhaust gas collection support during vulcanization.As part of the upgrade, LIBLIK Tires introduced rubber and tire processing equipment from Chinese machinery suppliers including Qingdao Alwin Machinery Co., Ltd. and Qingdao MaoYuanFeng Machinery Co., Ltd. The upgraded mixing and compound processing equipment is designed to help improve rubber compound uniformity, supporting more stable tire formula control during daily production.The factory also added newer bladder curing equipment. For tire manufacturing, curing stability plays an important role in product consistency, airtightness and finished tire quality. Compared with older water-bag curing methods, bladder curing can provide a more controlled curing process and help improve consistency across production batches.In addition to production equipment, LIBLIK Tires also upgraded its fire protection and emergency power systems. The company installed diesel engine water pumps and backup power equipment supplied by ENERZIP , a Chinese power equipment manufacturer providing diesel generator sets, emergency backup generator systems and diesel engine water pumps for industrial applications.The backup power equipment is designed to support essential factory operations during unexpected utility power interruptions. It also helps maintain the operation of exhaust gas collection equipment during tire vulcanization, reducing the risk of production interruption and supporting environmental management requirements inside the factory.According to the company, the upgraded fire protection and backup power systems are especially important for 24-hour, three-shift production. The improvements help the factory maintain a safer operating environment while improving the stability of continuous manufacturing.“This upgrade is not only about adding new equipment,” said a representative of LIBLIK Tires. “For tire manufacturing, stable mixing, controlled curing, reliable emergency power and fire protection all directly affect production safety and product consistency. These improvements help us build a stronger foundation for long-term manufacturing.”With the upgrade completed, LIBLIK Tires will continue supplying motorcycle tires , scooter tires, off-road tires, commercial tires, quad bike tires, inner tubes and related specialty tire products for domestic and overseas markets.The company said it will continue focusing on stable production, product quality and long-term cooperation with distributors, dealers, importers and buyers.About LIBLIK TiresLIBLIK Tires is operated by SHANDONG LIBLIK TIRE CO., LTD., located in Weifang City, Shandong Province, China. The company focuses on motorcycle tires, scooter tires, off-road tires, commercial tires, quad bike tires, inner tubes and related specialty tire products. LIBLIK Tires serves distributors, dealers and importers looking for tire products for urban transportation, rural mobility, delivery use, recreational riding, utility vehicles and light commercial applications.

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