AI Sightline Launches Complete Platform for AI Search Analytics

AI Sightline AI Traffic Tracker Now Free

New platform unifies AI mentions, bot crawls, referral traffic, and recommendations in one dashboard. Included on every plan, free tier starts at $0/month.

Most AI search workflows today span three SaaS logins and a spreadsheet. We just collapsed the entire stack. The category has been promising this for two years. We shipped it.” — Mac MacDonald, Founder, AI Sightline

MOUNTAIN HOME, AR, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AI Sightline today announced the launch of its complete AI search analytics platform, unifying mention tracking, bot crawl logging, AI referral click attribution, citation sentiment analysis, and an automated recommendations engine in a single dashboard. The platform is available immediately on every pricing tier, including a Free tier at $0 per month.

The launch consolidates a fragmented category. For two years, marketing and SEO teams have stitched together AI visibility reporting from disconnected sources: one tool for AI mention tracking, Google Analytics for traffic data (which loses most AI referrals to mobile in-app browsers), spreadsheets for tracking what to fix, and manual reminders to execute. AI Sightline now provides the entire workflow inside one platform.

"Most AI search workflows today span three SaaS logins and a spreadsheet," said Mac MacDonald, Founder of AI Sightline. "We just collapsed the entire stack. You see the prompt that triggered the citation, the citation that drove the click, the click that landed on a page, and the fix that will move the score, all in one place. The category has been promising this for two years. We shipped it."

The complete AI Sightline platform now includes mention scanning across six AI engines (ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini, Microsoft Copilot, and Google AI Overviews), competitor benchmarking with share-of-voice scoring, citation tracking with sentiment analysis, AI bot crawl logging for GPTBot, ClaudeBot, PerplexityBot and other AI crawlers captured server-side, AI referral click attribution from real human visitors across any device or AI engine, a recommendations engine that ranks fixes by predicted impact on the visibility score, and a discovery layer that monitors what AI engines pull from llms.txt files, sitemaps, and structured data markup.

The new AI traffic layer captures referral clicks server-side, which addresses a documented gap in legacy marketing analytics. A February 2026 analysis of 20,428 AI-driven visits found that 70.6 percent of clicks from AI assistants land in Google Analytics 4 as "(direct) / (none)" with no source attribution, largely because mobile in-app browsers inside the AI assistants strip the HTTP Referer header before the destination site sees the request. AI Sightline's server-side approach captures the traffic GA4 typically loses, regardless of whether the visitor arrived from a desktop browser or a mobile in-app browser.

Pricing across all five tiers includes the complete platform: Free at $0 per month, Starter at $29.95, Pro at $149.95, Business at $289.95, and Agency at $549.95. The closest comparable platform on the market is priced at $399 per month for a narrower feature set. AI Sightline includes the full ecosystem on its Free tier.

Installation of the AI traffic layer takes approximately 30 seconds through three paths: a Vercel marketplace integration, a Cloudflare Worker template, or a generic middleware snippet compatible with Next.js, Express, Fastify, Hono, Astro, Remix, and other frameworks. AI bot crawl traffic bypasses pageview caps on every tier, ensuring even Free tier customers see complete bot crawl data.

The company plans to publish its first State of AI Search Traffic report in Q3 2026, drawing on aggregated platform data across customer brands.

The complete AI Sightline platform is live in production and available to new and existing customers today at aisightline.com. No credit card is required to start on the Free tier.

About AI Sightline

AI Sightline is the AI search analytics platform that helps brands show up where AI answers. The company tracks how brands appear across ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini, Microsoft Copilot, and Google AI Overviews, then closes the loop with server-side traffic attribution and a recommendations engine that tells teams exactly what to fix. Based in Mountain Home, Arkansas, AI Sightline serves marketing, SEO, and product teams from solo founders to multi-brand agencies.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.