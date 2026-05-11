87th Training Division leaders provide aid at Indiana crash scene

Camp Atterbury, Ind. – Two Army Reserve soldiers assigned to the 87th Training Division found themselves responding to a real-world emergency while supporting training operations during Guardian Response 2026 (GR26).

U.S. Army Maj. Matthew Killcrease and Sgt. 1st Class Ashley Baker stopped to assist victims and prevent further collisions after witnessing a serious crash on U.S. Highway 50.

Kilcrease and Baker immediately stopped traffic in both directions on the curved stretch of highway, preventing what could have become a catastrophic multi-vehicle pileup involving multiple tractor-trailers. Their swift action was credited with preventing further incidents.

The two stayed on scene to provide a statement to the police. Afterward, they were awarded a challenge coin from the local sheriff’s department.

“I hope all five individuals will recover without issue,” said Kilcrease.

Kilcrease, a traffic crash reconstructionist in his civilian profession, noted that while he was accustomed to seeing photographs of crashes like this, witnessing the incident firsthand enabled him to provide a much more detailed statement to local law enforcement.

The next day, the two soldiers were recognized for their actions during a ceremony at Camp Atterbury. The commander of the 1st Brigade, 87th Training Division, presented Killcrease and Baker with Army Commendation Medals.

“This is the 87th Training Division at its very best,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Patrick Compton, command sergeant major of the 1st Brigade, 87th Training Division, during the ceremony. “Our motto is ‘Ready to Serve.’”

Kilcrease and Baker serve as observer/controller-trainers with the 87th Training Division’s 2nd Mission Command Training Division out of Birmingham, Alabama. During GR26, they were assigned to evaluate the 133rd Engineer Battalion’s collective training.

As part of the exercise’s control cell, their primary responsibility was to observe the battalion staff’s performance in real time to scripted exercise injects. These injects simulated realistic operational scenarios designed to test the unit’s ability to react under challenging conditions.

At the conclusion of Guardian Response, they compile their observations into a formal evaluation, delivering an objective third-party assessment to the commander on the battalion’s readiness and proficiency. Their role transforms the four-day exercise into a meaningful training opportunity that strengthens unit cohesion and operational effectiveness.