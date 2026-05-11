U.S. Special Operations Command Europe Commences Trojan Footprint 2026

STUTTGART, Germany – Trojan Footprint 2026, the largest U.S. Special Operations Forces led exercise, commenced today, bringing together approximately 1,000 U.S. service members and 2,000 Special Operations Forces from 23 NATO Allies and partner nations. This premier multinational, joint-combined exercise demonstrates collective readiness and the unique ability of SOF to operate rapidly and effectively in complex environments to ensure regional security.

Spanning multiple training locations throughout the European theater, Trojan Footprint 2026 features robust participation from Bulgaria, Croatia, Estonia, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, North Macedonia, Poland, and Romania. By synchronizing these multinational forces, the exercise highlights the unique strategic value SOF provides to the Joint Force and reinforces a unified, collective commitment to defending our shared security interests.

“We operate alongside incredibly capable special operations forces across every domain, creating a vital exchange of region-specific tactics, techniques, and procedures,” said U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Richard Angle, commander of U.S. Special Operations Command Europe and NATO Special Operations Command. “This exercise ensures that through shared expertise and applied lessons learned, every participating nation emerges stronger, more agile, and completely unified in our collective defense.”

This year's exercise will serve as a dynamic testing ground for refining tactics, testing cutting-edge technology, and developing innovative operational concepts. This focus on innovation ensures that U.S. and Allied SOF remain at the forefront of modern warfare, ready to adapt and overcome any evolving security challenge with speed, coordination, and precision.

Since its inception in 2016, Trojan Footprint 2026 has evolved into the premier and largest SOF led exercise in Europe. As a routine biennial Large-Scale Global Exercise, Trojan Footprint 2026 integrates the U.S. Air Force, Army, Marine Corps, Navy, and Space Force with Allied nations, demonstrating the multinational cooperation required to maintain ready and credible forces. Ultimately, Trojan Footprint 2026 postures resilient forces to deter aggression and defend regional security, serving as a testament to the credible partnerships essential for safeguarding the common interests of all participating nations.

For more information about Trojan Footprint 2026, contact the U.S. Special Operations Command Europe Public Affairs Office at +49 (0) 711-7073-4048, or via email at SOCEURListPAOALL@socom.mil.

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