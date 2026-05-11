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Prepay for parking at MIA

cars parked at mia parking garage

Passengers can now prepay for parking at Miami International Airport. Parking is available at Dolphin or Flamingo garages for up to one year in advance, just in time for the holiday travel season.

Once you’ve paid for parking, you’ll receive a confirmation email with a QR code to easily enter and exit the garage. 

Guidelines:

  • Do not to pull a ticket at the gate, or an extra parking fee may apply
  • Park your car and head to the terminal
  • You can modify or cancel up to 24 hours before the reservation time but the $2.99 fee is non-refundable
  • If you remain past the reservation time, you may need to pay for the difference before exiting the garagre

Acceptable forms of payment:

  • Cash
  • Credit Cards (Visa, MasterCard, American Express and Discover)
  • Apple Pay
  • Samsung Pay

To request a parking receipt, email [email protected]

prepay for parking

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Prepay for parking at MIA

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