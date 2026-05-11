Prepay for parking at MIA

Passengers can now prepay for parking at Miami International Airport. Parking is available at Dolphin or Flamingo garages for up to one year in advance, just in time for the holiday travel season.

Once you’ve paid for parking, you’ll receive a confirmation email with a QR code to easily enter and exit the garage.

Guidelines:

Do not to pull a ticket at the gate, or an extra parking fee may apply

Park your car and head to the terminal

You can modify or cancel up to 24 hours before the reservation time but the $2.99 fee is non-refundable

If you remain past the reservation time, you may need to pay for the difference before exiting the garagre

Acceptable forms of payment:

Cash

Credit Cards (Visa, MasterCard, American Express and Discover)

Apple Pay

Samsung Pay

To request a parking receipt, email [email protected].