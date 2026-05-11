Animated Videos Launches U.S. Platform for Explainer Video, 2D Animation & Motion Graphics

Animated Videos

Animated Videos brings award-winning explainer video, 2D animation, and motion graphics services to American brands, startups, and SaaS companies.

Every video we create is built around one goal — turning complex ideas into clear, compelling stories that move U.S. audiences and deliver real business results for the brands we serve.” — Animated Videos

CA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 — Animated Videos, an award-winning animation studio recognized across multiple industry directories, has officially launched its dedicated U.S. service platform — extending its full range of animation services to American businesses, startups, and enterprises. The expansion strengthens the company's commitment to serving the rapidly growing U.S. demand for high-quality explainer videos, 2D animation, and motion graphics services across the United States.

With a portfolio spanning hundreds of completed projects and client recognition from Clutch, DesignRush, Trustpilot, and GoodFirms, Animated Videos has built a strong reputation for combining creative storytelling with strategic marketing outcomes. The company's U.S. expansion brings that same production quality to American brands looking for animation partners that understand the nuances of the U.S. market — from SaaS startups in Silicon Valley to healthcare brands in New York and growing companies across Colorado, Texas, and beyond.

A Full Suite of Animation Services for U.S. Brands:

Animated Videos offers a complete production capability designed to meet the needs of modern American businesses across every stage of growth.

Customers searching for an experienced explainer video company in USA can rely on Animated Videos to deliver high-converting explainer videos tailored to specific business goals — from startup pitch videos and SaaS product demos to landing-page explainers and investor-ready brand films. Every video is built around a clear message and a defined call to action, ensuring it performs as a real marketing asset rather than just a creative deliverable.

For brands looking for a reliable 2D animation studio USA, Animated Videos brings together hand-drawn and vector animation techniques to create vibrant, emotionally engaging content for product launches, brand stories, and digital campaigns. The team works closely with each client to ensure the final animation reflects the brand's voice and communicates its core message clearly.

Businesses in need of motion graphics services USA can leverage the studio's strong design and animation capability to simplify complex data, processes, and product features through clean, modern visuals. Animated Videos produces motion graphics for infographics, UI animations, commercial spots, and social campaigns — all designed to inform and engage audiences within the first few seconds.

In addition to these core offerings, Animated Videos also provides whiteboard animation, logo animation, video editing, and YouTube video production services, making it a complete animated video partner for U.S. businesses across industries.

Serving Industries Across the United States:

The studio works with a broad range of U.S. clients including SaaS and tech startups, e-commerce and Shopify brands, legal and professional services, healthcare and medical organizations, finance and fintech companies, education and e-learning providers, marketing and creative agencies, content creators and YouTubers, and nonprofit and mission-driven brands.

With offices and service coverage extending across New York, California, and Colorado, Animated Videos is positioned to serve American clients with timezone-aligned communication, fast project turnaround, and a clear understanding of regional business needs.

Recognized by Leading Industry Platforms:

Animated Videos has been featured and ranked by leading business directories and industry platforms for excellence in animation services. The company holds active profiles and positive client reviews on Clutch, DesignRush, Trustpilot, and GoodFirms — with recognition across categories including 2D animation, explainer video production, motion graphics, and logo animation. The studio's award-winning reputation reflects its consistent commitment to creative quality, client satisfaction, and measurable results.

A Process Built for Outcomes:

Every project at Animated Videos follows a structured production workflow designed to deliver clarity at every stage. The process begins with discovery and strategy, where the team gathers business goals and audience insights. This is followed by script and storyboard development, animation and voiceover production, multiple revision rounds based on client feedback, and final delivery in all required formats.

The studio's typical turnaround time for a standard 60 to 90 second explainer video is four to six weeks, with accelerated production timelines available for time-sensitive projects. Every engagement includes a dedicated project manager, transparent communication, and unlimited revisions within the agreed scope.

ABOUT ANIMATED VIDEOS:

Animated Videos is an award-winning animation studio serving businesses across the United States. The company specializes in explainer videos, 2D animation, motion graphics, whiteboard animation, logo animation, and full-service video editing for brands, startups, educators, and enterprise teams. Recognized by Clutch, DesignRush, Trustpilot, and GoodFirms, Animated Videos has earned a reputation for combining creative excellence with strategic outcomes — helping U.S. businesses communicate better and grow faster through animated video.

Visit: https://animatedvideos.co

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