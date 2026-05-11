Here’s what to watch for from House Republican committees during the week:

Appropriations

On Tuesday, May 12, the Subcommittee on Defense will hold a budget hearing called "The Department of Defense."

On Tuesday, May 12, the Subcommittee on Defense will hold a budget hearing called "The United States Navy and Marine Corps."

On Tuesday, May 12, the Subcommittee on Transportation, and Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies will hold a budget hearing called "Department of Housing and Urban Development."

On Wednesday, May 13, the Committee on Appropriations will hold a full committee markup of the Fiscal Year 2027 Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies Bill.

On Friday, May 15, the Subcommittee on Energy and Water Development and Related Agencies will hold a markup of the Fiscal Year 2027 Energy and Water Development and Related Agencies Bill.

Armed Services

On Wednesday, May 13, the Subcommittee on Seapower and Projection Forces will hold a hearing called "Department of the Air Force Fiscal Year 2027 Budget Request for Seapower and Projection Forces."

On Thursday, May 14, the Committee on Armed Services will hold a full committee hearing called "Department of the Navy Fiscal Year 2027 Budget Request."

On Thursday, May 14, the Subcommittee on Cyber, Information Technologies, and Innovation will hold a hearing called "Science, Technology, and Innovation Posture of the Department of Defense."

On Friday, May 15, the Committee on Armed Services will hold a full committee hearing called "Department of the Army Fiscal Year 2027 Budget Request."

Education & Workforce

On Wednesday, May 13, the Subcommittee on Workforce Protections will hold a hearing called "Building a Safer Future: Private-Sector Strategies for Emerging Safety Issues."

On Thursday, May 14, the Committee on Education and Workforce will hold a full committee hearing called "Examining the Policies and Priorities of the Department of Education."

Energy & Commerce

On Wednesday, May 13, the Subcommittee on Energy will hold a hearing called "Wires, Rates, and States: Permitting Transmission for Reliable and Affordable Power."

Financial Services

On Wednesday, May 13, the Committee on Financial Services will hold a full committee markup on the following bills:

H.R. 2152, the Artificial Intelligence Practices, Logistics, Actions, and Necessities (AI PLAN) Act (Nunn)

H.R. 2978, the Guarding Unprotected Aging Retirees from Deception (GUARD) Act (Nunn)

H.R. 4801, the Unleashing AI Innovation in Financial Services Act (Hill)

H.R. 5396, the Price Stability Act of 2025 (Hill)

H.R. 8278, the Fostering the Use of Technology to Uphold Regulatory Effectiveness in Supervision (FUTURES) Act (Stutzman)

H.R. 8671, the Bank Fraud Technology Advancement Act of 2026 (Flood)

Foreign Affairs

H.R. 7037, To promote United States and allied energy and mineral security, and for other purpose (Kim)

H.R. 8661, To authorize the Secretary of State to provide certain direct loans and loan guarantees for the procurement of defense articles, defense services, and design and construction services, and for other purposes (Mast)

H.R. 8649, To amend the Arms Export Control Act to authorize the use of foreign military financing for direct commercial contracts, and for other purposes (Baumgartner)

H.R. 8665, To require the implementation of a strategy to encourage foreign partners to participate in the foreign military sales and direct commercial sales processes on a multinational basis, and for other purposes (Zinke)

H.R. 3563, To improve defense cooperation between the United States and Taiwan, and for other purpose (Perry)

H.R. 8562, To designate a building of the Chancery of the United States in Pristina, Kosovo, as the "Eliot L. Engel Building" (Torres)

H.Res. 1179, Condemning attacks on civilians in Sudan and calling for an end to external support to the warring parties and for efforts to promote a negotiated settlement of the war (Jayapal)

H.R. 8019, To authorize International Military Education and Training Assistance for Greece (Pappas)

H.Res. 64, Affirming the Alliance Between the United States and the Republic of Korea (Suozzi)

H.R. 4332, To establish a comprehensive United States Government initiative to build the capacity of young leaders and entrepreneurs in Africa, and for other purposes (Kamlager-Dove)

H.R. 8668, To reduce recurring reporting requirements imposed by law on the Department of State (Self)

Judiciary

On Wednesday, May 13, the Committee on Foreign Affairs will hold a full committee markup on the following bills:On Thursday, May 14, the Europe Subcommittee will hold a hearing called "Securing NATO’s Eastern Frontier: Assessing the Strategic Landscape in the Baltic Region."On Wednesday, May 13, the Subcommittee on the Constitution and Limited Government will hold a hearing called "Sharia-Free America: Why Political Islam & Sharia Law are Incompatible with the U.S. Constitution: Part II."

On Thursday, May 14, the Subcommittee on Immigration Integrity, Security, and Enforcement will hold a hearing called "Fairfax County, Virginia: The Dangerous Consequences of Sanctuary Policies."

Natural Resources

On Wednesday, May 13, the Committee on Natural Resources will hold a full committee oversight hearing called "Examining the President's FY 2027 Budget Request for the Department of the Interior."

Oversight and Government Reform

On Wednesday, May 13, the Subcommittee on Government Operations will hold a hearing called "DoW Financial Management: Examining Progress and New Audit Approaches."

On Thursday, May 14, the Subcommittee on Federal Law Enforcement will hold a hearing called "Privacy Protections & the Second Amendment: Examining ATF’s Relationship to the Tiahrt Amendment."

Rules

On Tuesday, May 12, the Committee on Rules will meet on the following measures:

Veterans’ Affairs

On Wednesday, May 13, the Committee on Veterans' Affairs will hold a full committee oversight hearing called "Expanding the Mission: The Future of the National Center for Warrior Independence in West LA."

On Thursday, May 14, the Committee on Veterans' Affairs will hold a full committee markupon 17 bills.



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