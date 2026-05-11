Rethinking Demolition: Boston Explores Reuse and Deconstruction in Climate Planning

As Boston continues to grow and evolve, the City is taking important steps to better understand what happens to building materials when structures come down, and how we can do better.

A new initiative led by our colleagues in the Environment Department is advancing pilot projects, data collection, and policy development focused on deconstruction and material reuse. For the Office of Historic Preservation (OHP), this work represents a meaningful opportunity to align sustainability goals with the stewardship of Boston’s built environment.

We want to be clear: OHP does not support unnecessary demolition. Our work is grounded in preserving and adapting historic buildings wherever possible. But in a dynamic city like Boston, change is inevitable. When demolition does occur, whether due to safety, economics, or redevelopment, we have a responsibility to ensure that valuable materials are not simply discarded.

Construction and demolition debris make up the largest portion of landfill waste in Boston. With landfill capacity shrinking and disposal costs rising, the current system is both environmentally and economically unsustainable. Deconstruction, which is the careful dismantling of buildings to salvage wood, brick, metal, fixtures, and other components, offers a smarter path forward. It also benefits contractors by reducing tipping fees for substantial disposal.

Cities across the country, from Portland to San Antonio to Chicago, are developing systems to recover and redistribute materials through a mix of public and private channels. These efforts include storage facilities, re-sale markets, and workforce training programs that extend the life of building materials while reducing waste. Boston is now exploring how similar models might work here. Through pilot projects and targeted studies, the City will assess the feasibility of scaling deconstruction practices and supporting systems htat build the infrastructure needed to support material recovery, and identifying policy tools that can advance reuse.

OHP has been actively engaged in this effort from the outset, contributing to strategy development and helping to shape the RFP process. This work complements our broader mission: preserving historic fabric where it exists, and ensuring that when a building cannot be saved in place, its materials may still have a future.

We are grateful to our colleagues in the Environment Department for their leadership, collaboration, and thoughtful approach to this complex issue. Their work underscores a shared commitment to sustainability, innovation, and responsible growth.

More to come as the City of Boston advances this work. OHP will continue to share updates and insights on how deconstruction and historic material reuse can contribute to a more sustainable future for the city.

This article was prepared by Katherine Kottaridis, Director of the Office of Historic Preservation.