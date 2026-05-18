New multi-lingual thesaurus aithesaurus.io in 10 languages, provides specialized technical terminology and creative writing tools.

The language of business is no longer static...We built this platform to act as a linguistic bridge. Our goal is to provide instant, open-access clarity.” — Jesse Gilbert

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jesse Gilbert, a 30-year veteran of digital marketing and branding, today announced the official launch of aithesaurus.io, a first-of-its-kind programmatic reference platform. Designed to serve the complex needs of the modern global economy, the tool provides high-fidelity synonyms, rhymes, and specialized industry thesauri across 10 major languages, including a dedicated Hebrew hub.As industries ranging from aerospace to legal tech become increasingly globalized, the demand for precise, niche-specific terminology has outpaced traditional reference tools. aithesaurus.io fills this void by offering a "linkable asset" for professionals who require more than just a dictionary. The platform maps the evolving language of the space economy—covering hypersonic travel and lunar colonization—alongside deep technical silos in healthcare, engineering, and law."The language of business is no longer static," said Jesse Gilbert, Founder of aithesaurus.io. "We built this platform to act as a linguistic bridge. Whether a copywriter is looking for the perfect rhyme in Hebrew or an aerospace engineer is navigating the jargon of Pulsed Fission-Fusion propulsion, our goal is to provide instant, open-access clarity."The launch of aithesaurus.io marks a significant milestone in programmatic SEO (pSEO) utility. Unlike generic AI writing tools that often hallucinate technical terms, Gilbert’s platform focuses on verified technical mapping and creative resonance. The site’s multilingual architecture ensures that non-English speakers have equal access to high-level professional vocabulary, specifically targeting the Israeli tech sector and international academic institutions.This new site includes a rhyming thesaurus and served 10 languages.For more information and to explore the niche industry hubs, visit https://aithesaurus.io

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