Latenode Launches Managed AI Automation Approach for Business Teams

NY, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Latenode , an AI workflow automation platform, today announced the launch of its managed AI automation approach for business teams that want workflows built, launched, and supported without handling the technical setup themselves.The new service is designed for marketing, sales, HR, customer support, RevOps, operations, and startup teams that need automation across existing tools but do not want to hire developers, build internal automation teams, or manage complex workflow logic on their own.Instead of giving companies another platform to configure from scratch, Latenode now offers a more guided model: teams describe the business process they want to automate, Latenode scopes the workflow, certified partners implement it, and the company receives ongoing support, a direct point of contact, and quarterly business reviews.The launch reflects a broader shift in business automation. Companies are moving beyond simple task automation toward connected workflows that span apps, teams, data, and AI systems. McKinsey has noted that many organizations struggle to see meaningful AI impact when they apply AI to isolated tasks rather than redesigning entire workflows. Deloitte’s AI Institute has also described how AI agents are redefining business process automation by helping companies automate more complex and dynamic processes.“Most business teams do not fail at automation because they lack ideas. They fail because the implementation layer is still too technical, too fragmented, and too time-consuming,” said Oleg Zankov, Founder & CTO of Latenode. “With this managed approach, our goal is to let teams focus on the outcome they need while Latenode and its partners turn that into working automation.”Latenode’s platform supports 5,500+ integrations, 1,200+ AI models and apps, a visual builder, JavaScript inside nodes, AI Copilot, headless browser automation, and execution-time-based pricing. The company states that more than 1,000 businesses use Latenode, with 99.9% uptime across 140+ countries.The managed automation approach is built for companies that need workflows such as lead capture and routing, CRM enrichment, AI-assisted content operations, automated reporting, competitor monitoring, support triage, sales follow-ups, and cross-system data syncs. Businesses can learn more or book a 15-minute automation call through Latenode’s new business automation entry point.Latenode creates AI workflow automation software to help business and technical teams automate complex processes across apps, systems, data, and AI models. The platform combines no-code speed with low-code flexibility, giving teams a visual builder, full JavaScript inside nodes, 5,500+ integrations, and access to 1,200+ apps and LLMs in one platform. Latenode is a remote-first SaaS company founded in 2022, with Oleg Zankov listed as Founder & CTO.

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