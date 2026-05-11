Solo Founder and Claude Ship 29-Patent Adaptive Learning Platform in 81 Days

AccelaStudy AI — a real-time concept map of your knowledge. Every node tracked. Every weak link surfaced.

One human and Anthropic's Claude built an AI-native adaptive learning engine — 1.27M LOC, 29 patents, 929 exams — in 81 days. Web is live; native apps June 1.

KELLER, TX, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renkara Media Group, Inc. today launched AccelaStudy AI, an AI-native adaptive learning platform, generally available on the web at accelastudy.ai. The platform was designed, architected, built, tested, and launched by a single human engineer working with Anthropic's Claude as the only engineering collaborator — a development model that produced 1.27 million lines of production code, more than 24,800 automated tests, 29 patent filings covering 637 claims, and a synthesized content corpus across 929 certification and standardized-test specifications, in 81 days from first commit to launch.

To Renkara's knowledge, no single human partnered with an AI has ever independently delivered a production platform of this scope — including a defended patent portfolio — in this compressed a timeframe.

AccelaStudy AI is the first study tool to maintain a continuous, real-time model of every learner's knowledge and behavior, and use it to recommend exactly what to study next, when to study it, and how long it will take to be ready. The web application is generally available today. Native apps for iOS, iPadOS, macOS, Windows, and Linux ship Monday, June 1, 2026, with real-time cross-device synchronization of knowledge state.

AccelaStudy AI Certs is the headline product at launch — adaptive preparation across hundreds of professional certification exams. Launch pricing is $39/mo through May 31, 2026; the standard $49/mo rate takes effect on June 1. Additional products will follow on dedicated subdomains: AccelaStudy AI AP/IB, Test Prep (SAT/ACT/PSAT/GRE/GMAT), English (IELTS/TOEFL), Languages (12 languages, CEFR-graded by AI), MCAT, and LSAT.

What sets the engine apart: most "adaptive" learning tools reduce a learner to a single percentage. AccelaStudy AI traces every wrong answer back through the knowledge graph to the actual missing prerequisite — a failed VPC peering question is diagnosed back to a gap in IP subnetting, and the four-minute lesson that fixes it is queued automatically. The engine updates the learner's knowledge model after every interaction, in milliseconds, on a patent-protected GPU-resident path. Monte Carlo pass-readiness prediction with confidence intervals tells learners when they are actually ready to test — so they don't burn a $300 voucher on a coin flip.

The platform includes hands-on console-simulator labs across AWS, Azure, GCP, Linux, networking, and security; AI-graded writing and speaking against official rubrics for IELTS, TOEFL, AP, and IB free-response; a live 2D knowledge map; and accessibility built to WCAG 2.2 Level AA from the ground up. Full keyboard navigation, screen-reader support, light and dark modes, multi-modal study, captions and transcripts on all instructional video, and explicit support for exam-day accommodations mirrored in practice.

AccelaStudy AI's AVIAN engine is protected by 29 patent filings covering 637 claims, originating with a provisional application filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. Patent applications are pending; claims have not yet been examined by the USPTO.

"This is the new shape of what one person can do," said Charles Sieg, Founder and CEO of Renkara Media Group, Inc. "Five years ago, an undertaking this large would have required a fifty-person team and Series B funding. We did it solo, bootstrapped, in less than three months — one human and Claude, working as a unit. I think we will look back on this as the moment the ceiling moved on what one motivated person can attempt."

About Renkara Media Group, Inc.

Renkara Media Group, Inc., founded in 2008, builds AI-powered learning technology. AccelaStudy AI is an adaptive learning platform that maintains a continuous real-time model of every learner — knowledge and behavior — and uses it to eliminate wasted study time across 929 certification exams and standardized tests. Renkara is bootstrapped, headquartered in Keller, Texas, and operates as a one-person company — its founder works with Anthropic's Claude as the sole engineering collaborator. Learn more at https://accelastudy.ai.

AccelaStudy AI Intro

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