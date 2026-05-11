VP-26 Tridents hold Change of Command Ceremony

KADENA AIR BASE, Japan (May 09, 2026) – Patrol Squadron (VP) 26 held a change of command ceremony to mark a transition of leadership on Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 9.

During the change of command event, Cmdr. Christian Suszan, from Virginia, assumed command of VP-26 from Cmdr. Taylor Barrow, of Montana.

During his time at VP-26, the squadron executed sustained maritime patrol and reconnaissance operations across the Indo-Pacific, supporting Commander, Task Force 72 and U.S. 7th Fleet priorities while maintaining a high state of readiness and strengthening partnerships with regional allies and partners.

“Serving as the commanding officer of VP-26 has been the honor of a lifetime,” said Barrow. “The dedication and professionalism of the ‘Tridents,’ both in the air and on the ground, are unmatched.” Barrow said he has full confidence in Suszan’s leadership and ability to continue building on the squadron’s legacy of operational excellence.

“My goal is to continue fostering a culture of unity, accountability, and warfighting readiness while taking care of our Sailors and their families,” said Suszan.

Suszan went on to say he is both humbled and honored to take command of such a highly capable and combat-ready team.

VP-26, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is currently operating from multiple locations conducting maritime patrol and reconnaissance, as well as theater security cooperation activities. These operations support Commander, Task Force 72; U.S. 7th Fleet; U.S. Pacific Fleet; and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command objectives throughout the Indo-Pacific region.

U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific.