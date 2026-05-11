Cloud Machine Learning Operations (MLOps) Market

The Business Research Company's Cloud Machine Learning Operations (MLOps) Market: Major Companies Reshaping Competition Through Innovation

Expected to grow to $7.45 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 43.1%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The cloud machine learning operations (MLOps) market is dominated by a mix of global cloud service providers, artificial intelligence platform developers, and specialized machine learning infrastructure companies. Companies are focusing on automated model deployment pipelines, continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) for machine learning, scalable cloud-based training environments, and end-to-end model monitoring and governance frameworks to strengthen market presence and maintain high standards of reliability and performance. Emphasis on model scalability, operational efficiency, reproducibility of machine learning workflows, and integration of secure and compliant data management systems remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, technological innovation, and strategic partnerships within the rapidly evolving cloud machine learning sector.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Cloud Machine Learning Operations (MLOps) Market?

•According to our research, Microsoft Corporation (Azure Machine Learning) led global sales in 2024 with a 3% market share. The company’s cloud and artificial intelligence division, which is directly involved in the cloud machine learning operations (MLOps) market, provides a wide range of automated machine learning model deployment tools, CI/CD pipelines for AI workflows, scalable cloud-based training environments, and model monitoring and governance solutions that support enterprise AI development, deployment, and lifecycle management environments.

Who Are The Major Players In The Cloud Machine Learning Operations (MLOps) Market?

Major companies operating in the cloud machine learning operations (MLOps) market are Microsoft Corporation (Azure Machine Learning), Amazon Web Services Inc. (AWS) (SageMaker), Alphabte Inc. (Google Cloud) (Vertex AI), Databricks Inc., DataRobot Inc., Dataiku, H2O.ai Inc., Domino Data Lab Inc., Hugging Face Inc., Weights & Biases, Comet ML Inc, Fiddler AI Inc, Anyscale Inc, Arize AI Inc, Lightning AI Inc, Valohai Oy, BentoML Inc, ClearML Inc, MLflow (Machine Learning Flow), Qwak AI Ltd, Seldon Technologies Ltd, WhyLabs Inc.

How Concentrated Is The Cloud Machine Learning Operations (MLOps) Market?

•The market is moderately fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 27% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects moderate technological and regulatory entry barriers, driven by complex cloud infrastructure requirements, stringent data security and privacy compliance standards, high computational demands for large-scale model training, and the need for reliability in enterprise AI development and deployment environments. Leading players such as Microsoft Corporation (Azure Machine Learning), Amazon Web Services Inc. (AWS) (SageMaker), Alphabte Inc. (Google Cloud) (Vertex AI), Databricks Inc., DataRobot Inc., Dataiku, H2O.ai Inc., Domino Data Lab Inc., Hugging Face Inc., and Weights & Biases hold notable market shares through diversified cloud AI and machine learning operations platforms, established enterprise partnerships, global cloud infrastructure ecosystems, and continuous innovation in MLOps workflows, model deployment automation, and AI lifecycle management tools. As demand for scalable machine learning operations platforms, automated model training and deployment solutions, and enterprise-grade AI governance frameworks grows, strategic collaborations, product innovation, and regional expansion are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

•Leading companies include:

oMicrosoft Corporation (Azure Machine Learning) (3%)

oAmazon Web Services Inc. (AWS) (SageMaker) (3%)

oAlphabte Inc. (Google Cloud) (Vertex AI) (3%)

oDatabricks Inc. (3%)

oDataRobot Inc. (3%)

oDataiku (3%)

oH2O.ai Inc. (2%)

oDomino Data Lab Inc. (2%)

oHugging Face Inc. (2%)

oWeights & Biases (2%)

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Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Cloud Machine Learning Operations (MLOps) Market?

•Major raw material suppliers in the cloud machine learning operations (MLOps) market include Amazon Web Services Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Google LLC, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, NVIDIA Corporation, Intel Corporation, Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Databricks Inc., Snowflake Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Dell Technologies Inc., VMware Inc., Red Hat Inc., Cloudera Inc., DataRobot Inc., H2O.ai Inc., Alteryx Inc., SAS Institute Inc., Palantir Technologies Inc., ServiceNow Inc., Splunk Inc., and Elastic N.V.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The Cloud Machine Learning Operations (MLOps) Market?

•Major wholesalers and distributors in the cloud machine learning operations (MLOps) market include Ingram Micro Inc., TD SYNNEX Corporation, Arrow Electronics Inc., Avnet Inc., ALSO Holding AG, Esprinet S.p.A., Bechtle AG, CDW Corporation, Insight Enterprises Inc., SHI International Corp., Softchoice Corporation, Redington Limited, Westcon Group, Exclusive Networks SA, ScanSource Inc., D&H Distributing Company, Macnica Inc., EET Group A/S, Logicom Public Limited, ASBIS Enterprises PLC, Mindware FZ LLC, Nexsys Technologies, Compucom Systems Inc., and Zones LLC.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Cloud Machine Learning Operations (MLOps) Market?

•Major end users in the cloud machine learning operations (MLOps) market include Netflix Inc., Uber Technologies Inc., Airbnb Inc., Tesla Inc., Meta Platforms Inc., Apple Inc., Alphabet Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America Corporation, Citigroup Inc., Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo & Company, Walmart Inc., The Home Depot Inc., Target Corporation, Siemens AG, General Electric Company, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Toyota Motor Corporation, BMW Group, Mercedes-Benz Group AG, Siemens Healthineers AG, and Koninklijke Philips N.V.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

•GPU-accelerated machine learning operations platforms are transforming the cloud machine learning operations market by enabling scalable AI infrastructure access, efficient model deployment, and optimized high-performance computing utilization.

•Example: In June 2025, Nebius Group N.V. partnered with Saturn Cloud Inc. to launch a turnkey AI/ML cloud solution powered by NVIDIA AI Enterprise.

•Its integrated GPU infrastructure, MLOps environment, and secure cloud configurations enable enterprises to run scalable AI workloads, improve performance efficiency, and deploy compliant AI systems.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

•Cloud MLOps Platforms Enabling Scalable and Reliable Model Lifecycle Management

•Cloud-Native MLOps and DevOps Integration Improving Deployment Efficiency and Performance

•Expanded AI Infrastructure Strengthening Training, Deployment, and Monitoring Capabilities

•AI-Driven Automation and Orchestration Enhancing Scalability and Efficiency in ML Operations

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