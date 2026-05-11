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Carrying the Weight Together

CAMP ZAMA, Japan - Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 78th Signal Battalion, took on the Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention-themed physical fitness challenge May 6 at Zama Middle High School.

Grappling with a 20-pound battle rope, the team felt the literal and symbolic weight of life's stressors.

In a small unit, when one teammate is “out of the fight” due to harmful behaviors and misconducts, the rest of the team must carry that extra weight, Sgt. 1st Class Britney Norris said.

Incorporating the rope into their workout added some real weight as a way to connect the figurative and the literal.
The event was a powerful reminder that implementing SHARP goes beyond annual training — it’s about taking a real moment to check in, move past the surface, and truly engage with one another.

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Carrying the Weight Together

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