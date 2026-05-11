Two Birds, One Stone: Grit Meets Readiness

CAMP ZAMA, Japan - The Medical Department Activity – Japan team took PT to a new level by combining physical endurance with critical thinking during a recent Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention-themed physical training session, held May 8 at Zama Middle High School.

“Instead of just doing regular training, you can do the training while also benefiting from the physical attributes of PT,” Spc. Najheem Johnson said. “When everybody was tired, we looked to one another to make sure we were all doing it together.”

For the unit, the takeaway was clear: SHARP training isn't just a requirement — it’s a pillar of mission readiness.