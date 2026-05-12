Table Pads Pro Marks 45 Years Protecting America's Dining Tables

A custom round table pad by Table Pads Pro — precision-crafted to fit this exact table, protecting it from heat, scratches, and spills for decades to come.

Family-owned since 1980, Table Pads Pro has protected 50,000+ dining tables across all 50 states with custom-fitted, heat-resistant table pads.

In 45 years we have never made two identical pads. That's what custom means to us — not a size that's close enough, but an exact fit, every time.” — Eric Partouche, Owner, Table Pads Pro

WOODMERE, NY, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Founded in 1980 by Abe Partouche, the Woodmere, NY Family Business Has Protected Over 50,000 Dining Tables Across All 50 States — Now Led by Second-Generation Owner Eric Partouche Table Pads Pro , one of the longest-operating custom table pad manufacturers in the United States, is marking its 45th year in business in 2026. The company was founded in 1980 by Abe Partouche in Woodmere, New York, with a singular mission: to protect the dining tables where American families gather, celebrate, and create lasting memories. Today, his son Eric Partouche leads the business, carrying forward the same commitment to craftsmanship and personal service that has defined the company for nearly half a century.Over 45 years and 50,000+ customers, Table Pads Pro has grown from a local New York operation into a nationwide provider of custom-fitted dining table protection, serving customers in all 50 US states and internationally. Every pad is custom-built to the exact dimensions of a customer's table — no generic sizes, no approximations. The company has never manufactured two identical pads.Superior Protection Engineered for Real LifeTable Pads Pro table pads feature a proprietary three-layer construction: a dense inner fiberboard core that absorbs and dissipates heat up to 600°F on select models, a water-resistant premium vinyl top surface available in 40+ colors and finishes including an exclusive Elite Collection, and a soft velvet bottom layer that protects even the most delicate antique furniture finish from scratches. Pad sections connect via a precision magnetic locking system with no gaps, no slipping, and no shifting during use.Unlike tablecloths or generic vinyl covers, Table Pads Pro pads are rigid, custom-fitted protective covers that provide structural protection against heat damage, deep scratches, watermarks, and UV fading — hazards that no tablecloth can address. Each pad is engineered to last 20 to 30 years, and many customers have passed their pads to their children.The Partouche Family: Four Decades of Personal Service"My father Abe started this business in 1980 because he believed a dining table deserved real protection — not a tablecloth that slides or a cover that traps moisture," said Eric Partouche, current owner of Table Pads Pro. "Forty-five years later, that belief hasn't changed. When you call 888-929-4940, I answer personally. No call centers. No bots. Just someone who genuinely cares whether your pad fits perfectly and protects your table for decades."The company's commitment to personal service has earned it a 5-star Google rating and hundreds of verified customer reviews spanning decades. Customer Victoria Scrivner recently wrote: "I'm the 3rd generation to have table pads from this company. I was tickled pink when I realized I used the same company that created my mom's table pads."Custom Measurement for Any Table ShapeTable Pads Pro offers a free pattern kit — mailed directly to customers — for accurate measurement of any table shape including rectangular, round, oval, hexagon, octagon, boat-shaped, bow-end, and fully custom configurations. In-home measuring service is also available. The company produces pads for dining tables, conference tables, pool tables, buffets, dressers, coffee tables, end tables, and custom desk surfaces.Pricing and Availability Custom table pads start at $249 for standard dining tables, with flat-rate shipping of $65 for dining pads nationwide. Pool table pads begin at $399. Rush options are available. The company accepts all major credit cards and checks, and payment links are available on request.Table Pads Pro products are available at www.tablepadspro.com , by phone at 888-929-4940, and through the company's Etsy shop.About Table Pads ProTable Pads Pro is a family-owned custom table pad manufacturer founded in 1980 by Abe Partouche and currently operated by his son Eric Partouche. Headquartered in Woodmere, New York, the company crafts premium custom table pads, table pad extenders, pool table pads, conference table pads, and related furniture protection products for residential and commercial customers across all 50 US states and internationally. All products are custom-made to exact customer specifications using North American materials and assembled in a specialized Canadian production facility. Table Pads Pro has protected over 50,000 tables since its founding.Website: www.tablepadspro.com Phone: 888-929-4940Email: Hello@TablePadsPro.comAddress: 999 Central Ave STE 303, Woodmere, NY 11598

Table Pads Pro — Custom Dining Table Pad in Action

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