Chillhouse Launches Dedicated Website for Its Soho Self-Care Destination

New site at chillhousesoho.com brings the full Chillhouse Soho experience online - from spa bookings to nail studio services, heat therapy, and wellness events

NYC, NY, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chillhouse, the award-winning self-care brand founded in 2017 by Cyndi Ramirez-Fulton, has launched a dedicated website for its Soho location, Chillhouse Soho, now live at https://chillhousesoho.com/ The new site serves as a digital home for Chillhouse Soho's growing menu of in-person experiences, giving New Yorkers a seamless way to explore and book its full range of services. This includes a dedicated nail studio offering the latest nail art trends, facial treatments designed to sculpt, brighten and restore, a full suite of spa services spanning body therapies and infrared sauna sessions, and a wellness cafe for guests looking to extend their unwind. Visitors can also learn about Club Chill, the brand's membership program offering exclusive perks and monthly treatments.Chillhouse Soho, located at 75 Varick Street in New York City, has established itself as a modern self-care destination where nail artistry, spa treatments, and intentional wellness sit under one roof. The launch of a dedicated website reflects the brand's commitment to making attainable, results-driven self-care more accessible - both online and in person."New York can be stressful - we're here to help you find your chill," the brand says. The Soho location embodies this philosophy, blending the style-forward identity Chillhouse has built through its e-commerce offering with genuinely restorative in-clinic experiences.Chillhouse's broader product range - including its cult-favorite press-on nails and Forever Wear polish - remains available at https://chillhouse.com/ , where customers can shop the latest collections and seasonal drops.About ChillhouseFounded in 2017 by Cyndi Ramirez-Fulton, Chillhouse is a self-care brand offering award-winning press-on nails, innovative polish formulas, and wellness services crafted for those who value style and intentional living. Shop online at https://chillhouse.com/ About Chillhouse SohoChillhouse Soho is a modern self-care destination in New York City, offering a seamlessly integrated nail studio, spa treatments, an infrared sauna, and wellness cafe. Located at 75 Varick Street, New York, NY. Book appointments and explore services at https://chillhousesoho.com/

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