Arkstone Property Services Expands Full-Scale Operations Across Southern California

Photographed from left to right: Brett Weekley, Co-Founder, and Austin Brown, Co-Founder of Arkstone Property Services.

Co-Founded by Commercial Real Estate Pros with 30+ Combined Years of Experience, Arkstone Pairs GPS-Tracked Service with Automated Proof-of-Completion Reporting

ORANGE COUNTY, CA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arkstone Property Services, founded in October 2025 by commercial real estate veterans Austin Brown and Brett Weekley, is announcing a significant expansion of its full-scale operations across Southern California. With a combined 30-plus years of experience on the property management side of the industry, Brown and Weekley built Arkstone from the ground up to deliver a higher standard of transparency, consistency, and documented accountability to commercial parking lot sweeping Serving industrial parks, office campuses, retail centers, and homeowners associations (HOAs) across Southern California, Arkstone provides nightly and scheduled parking lot sweeping, illegal dumping and bulk trash removal, and full property cleanouts — with every single service backed by documented proof of completion.Built by Property Managers, for Property ManagersBrown and Weekley spent decades on the property management side of the desk — evaluating vendors, managing service contracts, and advocating for their properties. That hands-on experience gave them a clear picture of what great exterior maintenance service should look like, and the conviction to build it themselves.“When we talk to property managers about what they want most from a vendor, the answer is almost always the same: consistency and communication,” said Brett Weekley, Co-Founder of Arkstone Property Services. “They want to know the service happened, they want to know when it happened, and they want someone to actually pick up the phone. Those two things sound simple, but they’re surprisingly rare. We built Arkstone from the ground up to deliver both — every service, every time.”Underpinning the Arkstone service model is a technology stack purpose-built around the demands of commercial property maintenance. The company has assembled and configured a suite of tools — combining best-in-class field service technology with proprietary in-house software developed specifically for client communication and relationship management — to create an end-to-end experience that is distinctly Arkstone.“The technology behind Arkstone isn’t something you can go replicate off a shelf,” said Austin Brown, Co-Founder of Arkstone Property Services. “We spent 14 months planning, testing, and refining every software tool and process before we fully rolled this out. We weren’t going to bring something to market until we were confident it worked exactly the way our clients deserved. That investment of time is what gives us the confidence to say the Arkstone experience is genuinely different — a level of transparency and responsiveness that sets a new standard for what property managers should expect from a service vendor.”The Arkstone Advantage: Technology Meets AccountabilityWhat sets Arkstone apart is a vertically integrated model built around modern technology and complete operational control. Key differentiators include:• New, Modern Equipment: Arkstone operates a fleet of new, highly efficient parking lot sweeping trucks — purpose-selected for performance and reliability. Every truck is equipped with real-time GPS tracking, ensuring every square foot of every lot is documented from start to finish.• Automated Proof of Service Reports: The moment a truck leaves a property, the client automatically receives an email containing a full GPS breadcrumb trail with start and stop times, plus photos from the service.• No Subcontractors: Arkstone owns its trucks and employs its crews. There is no middleman, no outsourcing, and no uncertainty about who is on your property.• Client Portal: Clients have 24/7 access to a dedicated portal for full service history, documentation, and invoicing.• Proactive Property Monitoring: Beyond sweeping, Arkstone crews are trained to report recurring dumping hotspots, note lighting or security concerns, and respond same-day to discourage repeat offenders.Services OfferedArkstone Property Services currently offers three core service lines:• Parking Lot Sweeping — Nightly and scheduled sweeping for retail centers, office parks, industrial properties, and HOAs across Southern California. Illegal Dumping & Bulk Trash Removal — Same-day identification, next-day removal, and full photo documentation for compliance and liability protection.• Property Cleanouts — Warehouse, office, retail, and move-out cleanouts handled professionally with full documentation on every visit.Arkstone Property Services is now accepting new clients throughout Southern California. Property managers, asset managers, HOA boards, and commercial property owners are encouraged to schedule a complimentary 10-minute consultation to discuss their specific property needs.

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