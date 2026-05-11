JSEB-Certified Hauler Locks Down Five-County Permits Across Northeast Florida

Double D's Dumpsters, Jacksonville FL, JSEB-certified C&D rolloff hauler serving Duval, Clay, St. Johns, Nassau, and Putnam counties

Double D's Dumpsters, one of only two JSEB-certified C&D rolloff operators in NE Florida, now holds active waste hauling permits in all five counties.

Most haulers learn what a county requires after they're already on your job site. We figured that out first. When a GC calls, the permit is in place and the driver knows where the load has to go.” — Justin Kane, Owner, Double D's Dumpsters

JACKSONVILLE , FL, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Justin Kane has been watching Northeast Florida’s construction corridor fill in. Nocatee keeps expanding south. World Golf Village is stacking permits. Fleming Island hasn’t slowed down. And every one of those job sites needs a dumpster.Kane’s company, Double D’s Dumpsters, LLC, just did something most independent rolloff operators in this market haven’t bothered with. The Jacksonville-based hauler now holds active county-issued waste hauling permits across all five counties in the Northeast Florida construction corridor: Duval, Clay, St. Johns, Nassau, and Putnam. That’s not a marketing claim. Each permit required a separate application, separate fees, and separate disposal mandates the company has to meet on every single load.Northeast Florida is in the middle of a sustained construction run that shows no signs of slowing. St. Johns County has ranked among the fastest-growing counties in the United States for several consecutive years, driven by master-planned communities and retail corridors pushing south and west. Nassau County is surging along the US-1 and A1A corridors as Fernandina Beach and Yulee absorb spillover demand from a crowded Duval market. Clay County’s pipeline remains active across Fleming Island and Oakleaf. Every one of those projects generates C&D debris. Most of it has to move on a tight schedule.Double D’s is running rolloff service across 50-plus active commercial job sites, managing ongoing multi-site exchange schedules for developers and general contractors working simultaneously across multiple counties. GCs running subdivisions in St. Johns while breaking ground on commercial pads in Clay have historically had to juggle multiple haulers or deal with operators technically out of compliance in certain jurisdictions. Double D’s covers the whole corridor.The operational reality of running across five counties is more complicated than it sounds. Clay County loads must be disposed of at a specific county-designated facility, no exceptions. St. Johns County imposes a ten percent fee on gross revenues collected within the county, requiring quarterly reporting to the Public Works division. Nassau and Putnam each carry their own permit and reporting structures. A hauler who doesn’t know those rules going in either eats the cost of mistakes or passes them to the customer. Double D’s built the compliance infrastructure before taking on the volume.The JSEB angle matters here too. Double D’s holds Jacksonville Small and Emerging Business certification through the City of Jacksonville’s Office of Economic Development. There are exactly two JSEB-certified C&D rolloff operators active in the region right now. For prime contractors chasing City of Jacksonville contracts with diversity compliance requirements, that’s a short list.In practical terms, JSEB certification means a prime contractor can count Double D’s toward the small and emerging business participation goals required on City of Jacksonville contracts. As the City continues to invest in infrastructure across Duval County, those participation requirements are a real procurement consideration for GCs bidding public work. That combination, full county coverage, JSEB certification, and heavy-haul capacity, does not come up often. Right now, there are two operators in Northeast Florida who can make that claim.“Most haulers learn what a county requires after they’re already on your job site. We figured that out first. When a GC calls us for a new county, the permit is in place, the disposal site is confirmed, and the driver knows exactly where the load has to go.”– Justin Kane, Owner, Double D’s DumpstersThe company runs heavy-haul rolloff service across the full five-county network, with equipment rated to 70,000 lbs DOT and roughly 18 to 19 tons of payload capacity per trip. A lot of independents in this market are running trailer rigs or light-duty trucks that cap out well below that. On a heavy concrete demo or a mixed C&D pull, that gap shows up fast. Double D’s moves those loads in a single pull, fewer trips on the job site, no overage surprises at the end of the haul.Pricing runs $350 to $650 depending on container size, 10 through 30 yards, with no fuel surcharges and no environmental fees. Commercial accounts get 14-day rental periods. The flat pricing isn’t a promotional offer. It’s just how the company bills.Double D’s Dumpsters operates across a five-county, 4,000-square-mile service territory. Reach them at 904-395-2267 or doubledsdumpsters.com.

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