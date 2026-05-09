Protecting New York's Drinking Water

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced investments to implement watershed improvements and build new partnerships targeting Harmful Algal Blooms (HABs) that have surpassed $400 million over her tenure, including a new $2.5 million research grant program now available. The funding milestone complements a comprehensive approach to addressing one of the most challenging water quality issues facing communities across the state, leading to the creation of the State’s new HAB Roadmap to inform short- and long-term HAB management efforts throughout New York, and the new research funding opportunity.

“New York State is making sustained and meaningful commitments to reduce HABs and their harmful impacts on watershed communities and natural resources,” Governor Hochul said. “By supporting the best and brightest minds in this new research effort, we are supporting collaborations that will be instrumental to protecting drinking water, habitat, recreation and local economies.”

Since 2021, New York awarded more than $424 million in grants that support reducing the frequency of HABs by targeting phosphorus and nitrogen pollution, and dedicated more than $6.7 million to research and development, pilot projects and advanced HAB monitoring. Funding to help address HABs is primarily awarded through the Department of Environmental Conservation’s (DEC) successful Water Quality Improvement Project program, with more than $82 million awarded for HABs-related projects in the most recent round alone. DEC’s next WQIP grant opportunity is expected to open for Round 22 later this month through the Consolidated Funding Application.

New York State Department of Environmental Commissioner Amanda Lefton said, “These funds implement a key pillar of the recently released HAB action plan and bolster the record resources made available to protect water quality thanks to Governor Hochul’s leadership. New York State is taking a comprehensive approach to managing HABs, which present unique challenges due to the wide-ranging potential impact to human and environmental health and local economies. HABs management requires applied research and new tools to address and reduce HAB occurrence.”

New York State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said, “Governor Hochul is committed to protecting the health of our communities through meaningful investments in partnerships and research to address Harmful Algal Blooms. The Department will continue our work with local water suppliers, beach operators and the Department of Environmental Conservation to protect drinking water and recreational use of our waters.”

Applied research is one of DEC’s approaches to addressing HABs. Even with years of study by the scientific community, many unanswered questions about HABs remain. HABs are typically driven by excess nutrients but also occur in low-nutrient waterbodies. HABs are dynamic and may form, move around and dissipate rapidly.

To help continue to fuel innovative, novel and well-integrated research studies, DEC is launching the new HAB Grant Program. The HAB Grant Program is intended to support research projects that may range in structure from small, targeted laboratory or field studies by individual investigators or small teams, to regional-scale studies involving larger teams of investigators that will conduct multi-disciplinary projects. Funded projects will help advance the goals of DEC’s HAB Roadmap and the HABs Research Guide to help strengthen State or federal agency HAB Programs and assist in the design of future ecosystem-based management activities regarding HABs.

DEC's HABs Grant Program RFA is available online through the NYS Statewide Financial System (SFS) Grants Management at https://www.sfs.ny.gov/. The SFS Grants Management is an online grants management system that streamlines the way State grants are administered. All grant applicants, including governmental entities and not-for-profit organizations, must be registered in the NYS SFS Grants Management system to be eligible to apply for any state grant opportunity. Not-for-Profit applicants are required to “prequalify” in the Grants Management system. Registration and prequalification forms are available online at https://www.sfs.ny.gov/.

The deadline to submit a proposal through the SFS Grants Management portal is September 15, 2026, at 3:00 p.m. For more information and to view the Request for Applications, contact [email protected] or call (518) 402-8179.

Additionally, to build on Governor Hochul’s actions helping Finger Lake communities protect water quality and public health, including the $42 million in Clean Water, Clean Air and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act and other capital resources for the Eastern Finger Lakes watershed, the City of Auburn and Town of Owasco’s Drinking Water Source Protection Plans were recently accepted by DEC and the Department of Health. The Drinking Water Source Protection Program (DWSP2) is a multi-agency initiative led by DEC and DOH in collaboration with the Departments of Agriculture and Markets (AGM) and State (DOS), offering free technical assistance to municipalities to develop and implement a plan improving and protecting the environment and public drinking water sources before they are treated to supply safe potable water. The municipalities will begin implementation of their respective Drinking Water Source Protection Plans with free DWSP2 technical assistance providers over the next year. To learn more about DWSP2, including participating communities and how a municipality can get involved, visit: https://dec.ny.gov/environmental-protection/water/water-quality/dwsp2.

New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball said, “We are proud of the work that has been done to drive down instances of HABs across New York State, protecting our waterbodies and our communities. The additional investments in research and technical support for our municipalities announced today build on these accomplishments, demonstrating the State’s commitment to managing HABs. The Department is proud to be a part of the Drinking Water Source Protection Program, which ensures that our municipalities are connected to the resources they need, like our Soil and Water Conservation Districts and Department grant programs, to further protect water quality now and for the future.”

New York Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley said, “You can’t have healthy communities and economies without clean drinking water, which is why no stone should be left unturned when the quality of New York’s drinking water is at stake. This new research will provide critical new insights into combatting the scourge of harmful algal blooms and the threats it poses to our people, environment and economy. We applaud the Governor for all her efforts to safeguard drinking water and look forward to using the research generated from this program to enhance our watershed and local waterfront revitalization planning at the Department of State.”

When it comes to HABs, DEC encourages New Yorkers to “KNOW IT, AVOID IT, REPORT IT.”

KNOW IT: HABs vary in appearance from scattered green dots in the water, to long, linear green streaks, pea soup or spilled green paint, to blue-green or white coloration.

AVOID IT: People, pets and livestock should avoid contact with water that is discolored or has algal scums on the surface.

REPORT IT: If members of the public suspect a HAB, report it through the NYHABs online reporting form available on DEC's website (on.ny.gov/hab) during the reporting season (late-May through mid-November). Symptoms or health concerns related to HABs should be reported to DOH at [email protected].

The funding for the HAB Grant Program further fulfills the Governor’s 2024 State of the State commitment to develop on-the-ground actions necessary to address the root causes of HABs and reduce their prevalence while supporting projects that help prevent runoff into lakes and improve climate resiliency. The grants are supported by the State’s Environmental Protection Fund (EPF), a critical resource for environmental programs such as environmental justice, land acquisition, farmland protection, invasive species prevention and eradication, recreation access and water quality improvement projects. Governor Hochul's Executive Budget 2026–27 fiscal year once again sustains the EPF at the historic funding level of $425 million.

For more information about HABs, including bloom notifications, which are updated daily through fall, visit DEC’s Harmful Algal Blooms webpage. The HAB Program Guide, which includes information and links to resources regarding bloom prevention, management and control, can also be downloaded from the DEC website. Visit the New York State Department of Health's website for public health information on HABs.