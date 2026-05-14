Governor Hochul Announces Opening of New Hudson Valley Shakespeare Campus

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the opening of the Samuel H. Scripps Theater Center — the new home of Hudson Valley Shakespeare — in Garrison, Putnam County. The $33 million project, which includes a LEED certified theater and ecological land restoration, is supported by a combined $15.25 million investment from the New York State Council on the Arts, Empire State Development, the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation and the New York State Education Department. An additional $250,000 investment combined from Assemblymember Dana Levenberg, former Assemblymember Sandra Galef and State Senator Peter Harckham contributed to the overall $15.5 million state investment in this world class arts venue. The campus is scheduled to open to the public on Sunday, May 17, and officially reopen this summer with William Shakespeare’s “As You Like It” and “King Lear.”

“The new Hudson Valley Shakespeare is more than an arts venue,” Governor Hochul said. “Combining the first public LEED Platinum theater in the United States with 98 acres of restored landscape along the Hudson River, it has been transformed into an essential destination in our state, shaping our economy and identity for generations to come.”

The 14,850 square foot venue will serve as a permanent home for Hudson Valley Shakespeare, the beloved Hudson Valley theater company known for its sweeping open-air productions of classics and new works set against the backdrop of the Hudson River and the surrounding landscape of the 98-acre campus. Designed by architecture and urban design practice Studio Gang, the structure is the first public purpose-built LEED Platinum theater in the United States. The gently curved, timber-framed grid shell improves year-round functionality while evolving the theater company's tradition of immersive performances, opening directly onto the revitalized landscape and framing views of the highlands along the Hudson River. Architecture and nature work together to create a transformative new cultural destination for New York and the wider performing arts community.

The comprehensive design includes extensive green space and rewilding across the campus, affirming Hudson Valley Shakespeare’s commitment to sustainability and responsible stewardship of the land. Learn more about Hudson Valley Shakespeare here.

New York State Council on the Arts Executive Director Erika Mallin said, “Cultural destinations are among the most powerful economic engines we can build. Every dollar invested in this breathtaking arts campus will produce substantial returns to the surrounding economy in increased tourism, thriving downtowns and an energized workforce. Congratulations to the entire team at Hudson Valley Shakespeare, you have created a world-class performing arts campus that is a model for the entire nation.”

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, "The new Scripps Theater Center combines the majestic scenery of New York's Hudson Valley with the dynamic creativity of the arts — one that will welcome residents and visitors alike for unique performative experiences. Under Governor Hochul's leadership, the State continues to invest in projects that support the arts and tourism economies, which invite travelers to our communities and support local jobs and small businesses."

Mid-Hudson Regional Economic Development Council Co-Chairs Dr. Marsha Gordon and Dr. Kristine Young said, “The Hudson Valley Shakespeare campus is a landmark investment for the Mid-Hudson region — one that strengthens our cultural identity, drives economic growth, and sets a national standard for sustainable design. By bringing together world-class architecture, ecological stewardship and the performing arts, this project proves that economic development and environmental responsibility can go hand in hand. The MHREDC is proud to have supported Hudson Valley Shakespeare and look forward to welcoming visitors from across New York and beyond to this remarkable new destination.”

State Senator Jose M. Serrano said, “As Chair of the Senate Committee on Cultural Affairs, Tourism, Parks and Recreation, I believe great civic investments are measured by what they create. The arts enrich every corner of our public life including our economy, our identity, our well-being, and our engagement with each other. I am proud that New York State has supported this incredible project and congratulate the entire Hudson Valley Shakespeare team.”

Assemblymember Ron Kim said, "To have this campus opened to the residents and visitors of New York State is a proud moment for all of us. From the craftsmanship to the sustainability to the sheer artistry of it, this a great day for New York State and a testament to what we can accomplish together.”

Hudson Valley Shakespeare Artistic Director Davis McCallum said, “To be among NYSCA’s historic grant recipients is a profound honor, and has been instrumental in getting us to this moment where we are opening a permanent home for our theater that is rooted in language, landscape and community. For our artists, audiences, students, and neighbors, this campus creates new possibilities for gathering, learning and experiencing the arts in one of the most extraordinary settings in New York.”

Hudson Valley Shakespeare Managing Director Kendra Ekelund said, “This level of state support is transformational for Hudson Valley Shakespeare. It recognizes not only the importance of our new permanent home, but the role that arts and culture organizations play in strengthening communities, welcoming visitors, supporting local economies and stewarding shared public spaces. We are deeply grateful to Governor Hochul, NYSCA, Empire State Development, and all of our state and regional partners for their extraordinary confidence in this project and in the future of Hudson Valley Shakespeare.”

About the New York State Council on the Arts The mission of the New York State Council on the Arts is to foster and advance the full breadth of New York State’s arts, culture and creativity for all. The Council on the Arts will award $161 million in FY2026, serving organizations and artists across all 10 state regions. The Council on the Arts further advances New York's creative culture by convening leaders in the field and providing organizational and professional development opportunities and informational resources. Created by Governor Nelson Rockefeller in 1960 and continued with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature, the Council is an agency that is part of the Executive Branch. For more information on NYSCA, please visit arts.ny.gov, and follow NYSCA's Facebook page, on X @NYSCArts and Instagram @NYSCouncilontheArts.

About Empire State Development Empire State Development is New York’s chief economic development agency, and promotes business growth, job creation, and greater economic opportunity throughout the state. With offices in each of the state’s 10 regions, ESD oversees the Regional Economic Development Councils, supports broadband equity through the ConnectALL office, and is growing the workforce of tomorrow through the Office of Strategic Workforce Development. The agency engages with emerging and next generation industries like clean energy and semiconductor manufacturing looking to grow in New York State, operates a network of assistance centers to help small businesses grow and succeed, and promotes the state’s world class tourism destinations through I LOVE NY. For more information, please visit esd.ny.gov, and connect with ESD on LinkedIn, Facebook and X.