Higgins Announces Hearing on Examining the Relationship Between the ATF and the Second Amendment

WASHINGTON—Subcommittee on Federal Law Enforcement Chairman Clay Higgins (R-La.) today announced a hearing on “Privacy Protections & the Second Amendment: Examining ATF’s Relationship to the Tiahrt Amendment.” During the hearing, members will discuss the purpose of the Tiahrt Amendment and the consequences of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives’ (ATF) failure to abide by it. Members will also examine Second Amendment issues more broadly and the ATF’s track record protecting Second Amendment rights.

“ATF has an inconsistent history regarding strict adherence to Second Amendment protections under the law. ATF’s use of firearms trace data is particularly troubling and must be investigated. I look forward to hearing from Director Cekada, as we discuss the rule of law and the will of We the People, that Second Amendment rights are upheld within the culture and policies of ATF,” said Subcommittee Chairman Higgins.

WHAT: “Privacy Protections & the Second Amendment: Examining ATF’s Relationship to the Tiahrt Amendment”

DATE: Thursday, May 14, 2026

TIME: 10:00 a.m. ET

LOCATION: 2154 Rayburn House Office Building

WITNESS:

The Honorable Robert Cekada, Director, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives

WATCH: The hearing is open to the public and will be livestreamed here.