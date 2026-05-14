Comer Subpoenas Sixteen Thirty Fund Documents Related to Dark Money Operation

WASHINGTON— House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) is continuing to investigate the Sixteen Thirty Fund’s role in the secretive Chorus influencer program, a prominent dark money operation involved in efforts to undermine media ethics standards and circumvent federal campaign finance disclosure laws enforced by the Federal Election Commission (FEC) and the Department of Justice (DOJ). Following Sixteen Thirty Fund’s failure to fully comply with the Committee’s initial request for documents on the Chorus Creator Incubator Program, Chairman Comer is issuing a subpoena today to Sixteen Thirty Fund President Amy Kurtz for certain documents and communications related to the Chorus program.

“The Committee on Oversight and Government Reform is exploring whether legislative reforms are necessary to uphold fundamental American civil liberties and protect the integrity of American elections. In particular, the Committee is investigating the Chorus influencers program as part of an effort to identify policy gaps in campaign finance disclosure laws enforced by the Federal Election Commission and the Department of Justice, including distinguishing activities of legitimate journalists from campaign operatives whose paid activity requires disclosure. On November 18, 2025, the Committee sought certain documents and communications from you related to this investigation. Based on your limited and improperly redacted document productions, changes to your business structure, and your refusal to provide certain requested documents, compulsory process is necessary to obtain the information the Committee needs to further its legislative purposes,” wrote Congressman Comer.

Sixteen Thirty Fund’s voluntary compliance with requests has been unacceptable. Sixteen Thirty Fund has produced just 135 pages since November 18, 2025, which is a pace of less than one page per day since the Committee’s request. To date, the Committee’s investigation has found that influencers paid through the Chorus program generated content advocating for candidates, ballot initiatives, and political parties in U.S. elections despite restrictions Chorus reportedly attempted to impose. Sixteen Thirty Fund has acknowledged that the Chorus incubator program operated as one of its projects in 2025 and documents in Sixteen Thirty Fund’s possession are essential to understanding what communications, expectations, or resources provided by Chorus may have contributed to these political actions. These activities raise questions for Congress about potential coordination among parties and whether changes to election and nonprofit laws are necessary.

“Concern that your organization may attempt to shirk its legal obligations in response to this subpoena is acute. It appears Sixteen Thirty Fund may have attempted to mislead the Committee about its legal structure and that of Chorus. On December 17, 2025, the day after Sixteen Thirty Fund sent its reply to the Committee in which it asserted, ‘[a]s a project of [Sixteen Thirty Fund], Chorus is not an independent legal entity,’ ‘Chorus’ was registered with the D.C. Government by [Sixteen Thirty Fund collaborator and Creator Collective founder Graham] Wilson as a trade name under the previously incorporated Creator Collective. Only after being pressed by Committee staff did counsel for Sixteen Thirty Fund, on February 6, 2026, acknowledge the change of status. This attempt to obfuscate Chorus’s legal structure strongly suggests an intent to hide potentially responsive documents and delay the Committee’s investigation,” concluded Chairman Comer.

Read the subpoena cover letter to Sixteen Thirty Fund President Amy Kurtz here.