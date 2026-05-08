Departure of PSC’s Director

Ben Jamal has today announced his decision to resign from his position as Director of PSC.

Since October 2023, PSC has been at the forefront of leading the largest body of protests in recent British political history, bringing millions to the streets in response to Israel’s genocide. Our call for an end to all UK complicity with Israel’s genocide has led to surging support for campaigns of boycott, divestment and sanctions to end the abuse of Palestinian human rights and advance freedom, justice and equality for the Palestinian people.

The response of the British government has been to focus its energy on repressing those protesting, in order to distract from its ongoing complicity in Israel’s crimes. This includes the disgraceful convictions of Ben Jamal and Chris Nineham for leading a peaceful protest and similar charges being laid against Sophie Bolt of CND and Alex Kenny of Stop the War Coalition. Ben and Chris are appealing against these convictions, and PSC will continue to support those appeals and campaign for a just outcome.

As ever, PSC’s focus remains campaigning on all fronts against Israel’s ongoing oppression of the Palestinian people. We will shortly be announcing an open recruitment process to appoint to the position of Director. In the interim, our work and our staff team will be led by our Deputy Directors alongside our elected leadership.