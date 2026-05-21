PSC condemns the kidnapping of activists on the Global Sumud Flotilla

PSC condemns the kidnapping and mistreatment of humanitarian activists aboard the Global Sumud Flotilla by the Israeli military.

The people aboard the Flotilla were attempting to break Israel’s decades-long, deadly siege on Gaza, which is currently depriving hundreds of thousands of Palestinians of their essential needs. Israel’s genocidal violence has decimated all food, health and sanitation systems in Gaza, and it continues to refuse to allow even the bare minimum of aid that was agreed in the so-called ceasefire to enter. It is disgraceful that it falls upon people of conscience to take action to break the siege, because governments have failed to pressure Israel to end its illegal occupation, apartheid and genocide.

Israel’s mistreatment of those it illegally imprisoned is abhorrent, and only the tip of the iceberg of the war crimes Israel has been committing at a mass level against Palestinians. Israel regularly detains Palestinians, including children, and subjects them to the most horrific torture. The British government must act to hold Israel to account for its repeated violations of international law, including its systematic mistreatment and torture of Palestinians, which is a part of its system of apartheid. It must immediately end all arms trade with Israel and act swiftly to ensure the safe return of the kidnapped activists from the Global Sumud Flotilla.