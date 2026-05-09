REP. DELLA AU BELATTI CONCLUDES HER FINAL LEGISLATIVE SESSION

Honolulu, Hawaiʻi – The House of Representatives today recognized Representative Della Au Belatti as she concluded her 20th and final legislative session. The veteran legislator announced she will not seek reelection and plans to retire on November 3, 2026, at the end of her current term.

A dedicated public servant, Belatti has represented urban Honolulu since 2006, serving Makiki, Tantalus, and portions of McCully and Papakōlea. She currently serves House District 26 and previously represented District 25 from 2006 to 2012 and District 24 from 2012 to 2022.

During her tenure, Representative Belatti was recognized for advancing significant legislation, including Hawaiʻi’s Marriage Equality Law (2013). She also served as Chair of the House Committee on Health, and later as House Majority Leader, where she helped shape the State’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, she served as Chair of the House Committee on Public Safety and, most recently, championed government transparency as co-convenor of the Good Government Caucus.

Representative Belatti shared the following statement:

"It has been the honor of a lifetime to represent my constituents in urban Honolulu. I'm grateful to the wonderful community members who have rolled up their sleeves with me to improve our state's healthcare, better our responses to disasters, and strengthen the Legislature and our electoral systems. We've weathered the pandemic, national political turmoil, and an affordability crisis, and I leave this building with optimism, knowing that you will continue to advocate and fight for a better Hawai'i. Mahalo for joining me in this work."

2013–2017: Chair of House Health Committee

Served as Chair of the Hawaiʻi House Committee on Health.

Helped establish medical aid in dying.

Expanded palliative care services.

Strengthened mental and behavioral healthcare systems.

Advocated for vulnerable populations including youth, homeless residents, and those in the criminal justice system.

· Worked with then-Representative (who was Chair of the House Judiciary Committee) Karl Rhoads on marriage equality

2013–2018: Women’s Legislative Caucus

Served as co-convenor of the Women's Legislative Caucus (WLC).

Helped launch the annual WLC Breakfast, which highlights the caucus' bill package.

Expanded Easter basket traditions/community outreach efforts which helped build stronger connections between legislators and community members.

2018–2022: House Majority Leader

Served as Majority Leader of the Hawaiʻi House of Representatives.

Helped navigate the state through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Worked on landlord-tenant mediation efforts to keep people housed.

Helped get hospitals, insurers, community health centers, navigators, and patients all communicating during pandemic.

2022–2024: Chair of House Health Committee

2024–Present: Chair of Public Safety Committee

2024–Present: Good Government Caucus

Restarted the Good Government Caucus and served as co-convenor.

Office ran point on Good Government Day for several years, which brings good government groups to the capitol to engage lawmakers.

Held regular community check-ins between the caucus and the public and kept the public updated about good government bills moving through the legislature

Most recently, did significant advocacy to lead passage of SB2471 – Relating to the Powers of Artificial Intelligence.