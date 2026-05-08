LEGISLATURE PASSES PUBLIC LAND TRUST ACCOUNTABILITY BILL TO SUPPORT NATIVE HAWAIIAN PROGRAMS

HONOLULU, HAWAIʻI – On Wednesday, the Hawaiʻi State Legislature passed Senate Bill 903 CD1 , strengthening transparency in the management of the State’s public land trust while reaffirming its constitutional kuleana to Native Hawaiians through responsible stewardship and providing critical funding for Native Hawaiian programs.

The measure strengthens the Public Land Trust Working Group by expanding its membership and requiring collaboration with independent third-party experts to ensure more accurate accounting of public trust lands and the revenues they generate. It establishes a clear path forward to address longstanding gaps in land inventory, revenue tracking, and methodology, and directs the State of Hawaiʻi and the Office of Hawaiian Affairs toward a structured reconciliation framework grounded in transparency and accountability.

Lawmakers noted that nearly seven decades after statehood, the State still lacks a complete and credible inventory of those lands, a fully verified accounting of revenues, and agreement on how the twenty percent pro rata share should be calculated.

"This is about responsibility. This is about stability. This is about rebuilding trust between Native Hawaiian communities and this State," said Representative Kirstin Kahaloa, Chair of the House Native Hawaiian Caucus. "The passage of SB903 reflects the legislature's commitment to the betterment of Native Hawaiians and is a result of strong collaboration across both chambers and continued consultation with the Native Hawaiian Caucuses."

"The Public Land Trust came into the State’s stewardship from the Hawaiian Kingdom without the consent or compensation of the Native Hawaiian people," said Senator Jarrett Keohokalole, Chair of the Senate Native Hawaiian Caucus. "For too long, there have been gaps in how we track public trust lands and calculate revenues owed for the benefit of Native Hawaiians."

Senate Bill 903, CD1 also provides a one-time investment of $55 million to the Office of Hawaiian Affairs to support critical, short-term needs in education, health, economic development, and community-based programs. This funding comes at a pivotal time, as federal funding cuts are already impacting Native Hawaiian programs that serve the state's keiki and kūpuna. Lawmakers emphasized that this investment is intended to address immediate service gaps and does not replace or reduce the State’s long-term obligations.

“This is not a permanent solution, but it is a necessary bridge,” Kahaloa added. “It ensures our communities can continue accessing critical services while we do the deeper work of fulfilling our constitutional obligations through a long-term framework. I am proud that this Legislature is delivering on its commitment to support Native Hawaiian communities.”

"We said we would prioritize Native Hawaiian families, strengthen long-term solutions, and ensure resources are reaching our people—and this session, we delivered on that promise," said Senator Keohokalole.

SB903 CD1 now advances to the Governor for consideration.

About the Senate Native Hawaiian Caucus

The Senate Native Hawaiian Caucus is a ten-member body of State Senators representing communities across Hawaii with significant Native Hawaiian populations. Membership is open to all senators committed to advancing Native Hawaiian interests. The caucus recognizes the State’s enduring obligations to Native Hawaiians under the Admission Act, the Hawaii State Constitution, and state law — and works to ensure those commitments are honored through meaningful action on housing, education, healthcare, and the stewardship of ʻāina.

About the House Native Hawaiian Caucus