Japanese Demons in the Modern World

Demon holding a lantern in front of Japanese interior

"The Yōkai" Offers an Entertaining Cross Between "Black Mirror" and "Nightbooks"

Readers can sign up to receive free weekly chapters of "The Yōkai" by email or access the website to read chapters online” — Jon O'Bergh

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ghosts. Goblins. Mysterious orbs of light. Shapeshifting creatures. The Night Parade of One Hundred Demons. These are some of the supernatural entities that readers encounter in Jon O’Bergh’s new horror novel "The Yōkai."

Upset over the destruction of their environment, a gang of demons appears before college researcher Asami Watanabe, who is studying supernatural beings from Japanese folklore known as yōkai. The demons demand a ghost story nightly to spare her life. The catch? Each story must include an actual person who dies. Despite her efforts, she fails to outwit the demons until she teams up with a ragtag group of college friends, a female wizard, and a shapeshifting bakeneko cat to fight back.

O’Bergh has embedded ghost stories, strange legends, and actual supernatural sites in the plot, suggesting a cross between the Netflix sci-fi series "Black Mirror" and the serialized adaptation of "Nightbooks" by J.A. White. Stories include an AI app that infiltrates a high school student, friends transported into a mysterious game where only one can make it out alive, a vengeful robot dog, a J-pop girl group, and more.

Hoping to reach the widest audience, O’Bergh decided to serialize the novel with weekly episodes—short, easily readable chapters—published for free on the Substack website. The main page provides a convenient starting point for navigating through the seasons and episodes.

“I like grounding my novels in real locations,” O’Bergh explains, having chosen Yokohama as the main locale, with digressions to historic temples, shrines, demon castle ruins, and eerie volcanic fields. He notes that people don’t know Yokohama as well as more prominent Japanese cities, but it has plenty of interesting and unusual places that enhance the plot.

“Horror often reflects cultural anxieties,” O’Bergh continues. “By incorporating climate change, artificial intelligence, malevolent uses of technology, and the moral choices that we face, the novel explores themes that dominate our current historical moment.”

Readers can sign up to receive free weekly chapters of "The Yōkai" by email or access the website to read chapters online.

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