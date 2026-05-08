New Higher Ground Headwaters Ranch conservation easement

GUNNISON, Colo. – The final piece of funding approved by Colorado Parks and Wildlife helped the Colorado State Forest Service and its partners close on the Higher Ground Headwaters Ranch conservation easement on March 8.

The third-party conservation easement, held by the CSFS through the U.S. Forest Service Forest Legacy Program, protects 3,386 acres of important forested and riparian habitat for both aquatic and terrestrial wildlife.

The FLP supports the permanent conservation of environmentally, economically and socially important forests in Colorado. Through the FLP, the conservation easement prevents Higher Ground Headwaters from being developed or subdivided in perpetuity.

“This 3,000 acre conservation easement is a real win for all Colorado residents,” said Matt McCombs, state forester and director of the Colorado State Forest Service. “Keeping forests as forests is critical for maintaining overall forest health and habitat connectivity as well as preserving the Colorado way of life. We appreciate the private landowners who want to ensure their property remains as beneficial wildlife habitat and pristine headwaters.”

While the property will not be open to public access, it will provide important habitat for federally listed species such as Canada lynx and Gunnison sage grouse as well as sensitive species such as Uncompahgre cutthroat trout, the Northern leopard frog and flammulated owl.

It is also an essential habitat for elk, mule deer and black bears.

“From a wildlife conservation standpoint, 2026 Colorado landscapes are extremely complicated, and the pressures facing wildlife are increasingly urgent,” said CPW Area Wildlife Manager Brandon Diamond of Gunnison. “In the spirit of maintaining intact functional habitat, every acre we protect matters more now than ever. These types of collaborations and investments are our legacy to future generations and to the wildlife resources we are entrusted to manage.”

Higher Ground Headwaters Ranch sits at the junction of Delta, Gunnison and Montrose counties. It borders the Gunnison National Forest and is surrounded by more than 3.7 million acres of protected federal land. It shares 4.16 miles along the boundaries of other protected lands.

The landowner worked extensively with the U.S Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service, CPW and the CSFS to perform forest health and wildlife management treatments on the land and chose to partner with Trust for Public Land to put a permanent FLP conservation easement in place.

TPL is a national non-profit that has helped preserve more than 175,000 acres of open land across 325 projects in Colorado alone. TPL identified the property and helped create successful partnerships and funding.

“Higher Ground Headwaters Ranch is a powerful example of how conservation partnerships can protect Colorado’s most valuable landscapes for generations to come,” said Jim Petterson, TPL’s Mountain West Region vice president. “By working alongside our state, county and federal partners, we were able to secure permanent protection for critical wildlife habitat, safeguard vital headwaters and support the long-term health of working lands. This effort was made possible in part by the deep commitment of the Neff family – landowners who truly care about stewarding this land for future generations.”

The conservation easement was valued at $6.3 million. The landowner agreed to a sale of $3.9 million, donating $2.4 million dollars of value to conservation.

The CSFS contributed $3 million to the purchase through the FLP. Great Outdoors Colorado awarded a $425,000 grant to the project in 2023, and Gunnison County contributed $150,000 in 2024. CPW approved its $331,468 investment in March during the Parks and Wildlife Commission meeting. The project was supported with funds generated by CPW’s Habitat Stamp.

“Protecting places like Higher Ground Ranch is vital to Colorado’s future,” said GOCO Executive Director Jackie Miller. “It safeguards a working ranch with critical habitat and clean water that not only supports this property but helps sustain wildlife and communities throughout the region. Thanks to collaboration among this incredible group of partners, it will continue to do so for generations to come.”

“Gunnison County is always thrilled to see conservation partnership projects like this come to fruition,” said Patty Dowd Schmitz, the county’s communications director. “Protecting our environment and our beautiful lands for future generations is one of the pillars of our strategic mission, and we are happy to have been able to support this important project.”

The conservation easement codifies future agriculture, range and forestry rights, as well as the running of Cleft of Hope, a non-profit organization which brings first responders onto the property for healing through nature-based activities.

It also protects the headwaters of Doug and Clear Fork Creeks, more than 14-miles of stream frontage and riparian area with 28 springs that contribute to critical water supplies provided by the Gunnison River system including Crawford and Gould Reservoirs, used primarily for irrigation and recreation, including Crawford State Park.

The property also boasts the state champion Rocky Mountain Maple, the largest in Colorado at 41-feet tall. The property offers mixed habitat types with nearly 1,500 acres of sage basin and grass meadows and more than 1,200 acres of gambel oak. It also offers pinyon juniper, mixed conifer and aspens along with riparian cottonwood.