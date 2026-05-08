AHA Chair authors column in USA Today insert on advancing patient safety

USA Today published a column by AHA Board Chair Marc Boom, M.D., president and CEO of Houston Methodist, highlighting how hospitals and health systems continue to raise the bar and embrace innovation to advance patient safety.

“Many of us entered healthcare because we felt a sacred call to help others,” the column states. “We have a responsibility to keep our patients safe at every step. Whether someone’s role is serving as a physician or nurse at the bedside, or hospital leadership shaping systemwide decisions, our goal is the same: deliver safe care.”

The column ran in a special insert on patient safety that was included in the May 8 edition of USA Today.