Interim final rule extends HHS deadlines for Section 504 web, app nondiscrimination requirements

The Department of Health and Human Services published an interim final rule May 7 to delay compliance dates for entities receiving federal financial assistance to comply with certain requirements under Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act. Specifically, the interim final rule extends compliance deadlines for web and app accessibility originally promulgated under the May 9, 2024, final rule for Nondiscrimination on the Basis of Disability in Programs or Activities Receiving Federal Financial Assistance. The compliance date for recipients with 15 or more employees has been extended from May 11, 2026, to May 11, 2027. The compliance date for recipients with fewer than 15 employees has been extended from May 10, 2027, to May 10, 2028. The effective date for the interim final rule is May 7, 2026. This rule aligns with similar extensions that the Department of Justice announced for web accessibility last month.