AHA unveils blueprint to lower healthcare costs and expand access

The AHA June 2 released a new report, “Making Health Care More Affordable: A Blueprint to Lower Costs, Improve Access and Enhance Quality.”

The report contains actionable and achievable strategies and solutions that are focused on improving the health of individuals and communities; transforming care delivery; reducing administrative waste in the system; lowering drug and device costs; and innovating to improve care outcomes.

The report, as well as an infographic that highlights several action items from the report, was produced with input gathered throughout the year from AHA members across the country.

“As the backbone of our health care system, hospitals and health systems are committed to delivering high-quality, accessible and affordable care in every community,” said AHA President and CEO Rick Pollack. “But hospitals cannot solve affordability alone. It will require everyone — drug companies, commercial insurers, suppliers, government, patients and others — to fix our outdated system. The strategies outlined in this report are actionable, achievable steps that can help lower costs and strengthen access to care for Americans across the country.”