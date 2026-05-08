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FDA issues most serious recall for certain pacemaker devices by Boston Scientific

The Food and Drug Administration has issued a Class I recall correction for certain Boston Scientific ACCOLADE pacemakers and cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers after identifying a software-related battery issue that could cause affected devices to enter Safety Mode and limit pacing functionality. The correction does not involve removing devices but requires clinicians to upgrade the pacemakers’ software to reduce the risk of premature battery depletion and early device replacement. According to the FDA, continued use of affected devices without the update could result in serious injury or death. Hospitals and clinicians are advised to review affected model and serial numbers, apply the software update during in office visits, monitor patients per manufacturer guidance and report adverse events through the FDA’s MedWatch program.

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FDA issues most serious recall for certain pacemaker devices by Boston Scientific

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