THE MELT HITS 20 LOCATIONS AND IS JUST WARMING UP

The Melt Burger

Biggest expansion year yet includes SFO airport debut and franchise launch

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Twenty locations. One obsession: The World’s Meltiest Burger. The Melt just opened its 20th location in San Marcos, CA, and it's a milestone worth savoring. The fast-casual brand known for its signature MeltBurger is in the middle of its biggest expansion year yet, and the momentum isn't slowing down. It's a number built guest by guest, burger by burger, driven by the simple belief that every person who walks through the door should leave saying "I love it here."After launching three locations in 2025, entering Arizona for the first time and posting six consecutive years of sales growth, The Melt has hit its stride. Locations are already open in Brea, Torrance and San Marcos, with seven more on the way this year, including a May 2026 debut at San Francisco International Airport's Harvey Milk Terminal 1. It will be the brand's first-ever airport location, putting The Melt in front of millions of travelers.The Melt posted more than $58.2 million in revenue in 2025, a record year. Same-store sales have climbed from $700 AUV to $3.4M AUV in just seven years, with 4.6% comp gains in 2025 alone — 80% of which was traffic-driven. The brand was named a Top 50 Brand in Fast Casual's 2025 Top 100 Movers & Shakers and one of the Top 20 Fast Casual Restaurants for Guest Satisfaction by Nation's Restaurant News. It's a foundation built for growth, and franchising is the next step later this year.“It’s simple,” remarked Ralph Bower, CEO of The Melt. "To be a truly great restaurant company, you have to start with great food. At The Melt, the food is the star — everything else follows from that."The menu fueling all of it starts with the signature MeltBurger: more than a third pound of fresh 100% Angus and Wagyu beef under two slices of aged cheddar, melted together on the grill. Alongside it: toasty grilled cheese sandwiches, crispy buttermilk-brined chicken, creamy mac and cheese and hand-spun shakes made from 100% natural ice cream. The commitment to quality runs from the grill to the counter, and guests have taken notice: The Melt holds a 4.7-star average rating across Google and Yelp.“Our passion is to have the absolute best burgers and melted sandwiches in the restaurant industry and we believe we have done that with guest feedback on Yelp and Google among the very best in North America,” added Bower. ""The energy around The Melt right now is unlike anything we've seen. Guests keep coming back, we keep opening doors, and this year we're doing it faster than ever. Ten new locations, a debut at SFO, franchising on the way — there's a lot to be excited about, and we're just getting warmed up.”ABOUT THE MELTFounded in San Francisco in 2011, The Melt is on a mission to serve the world’s meltiest, most craveable comfort food—made entirely with 100% all-natural ingredients and no artificial additives, ever.Best known for its signature MeltBurger—a bold blend of premium Angus and Wagyu beef, topped with aged cheddar, house-made pickle-jalapeño mix, and served on a toasted artisan bun—The MeltBurger delivers unforgettable flavor in every bite, and was named the highest rated burger in San Francisco by VinePair.The menu features juicy MeltBurgers, toasty grilled melts, crispy buttermilk-brined chicken, creamy mac & cheese, skin-on fries seasoned with custom Melt Spice and thick, hand-spun shakes. Every item on the menu is made with real, high-quality ingredients you can feel good about.Recognized as one of the Top 20 Fast Casual Restaurants for Guest Satisfaction by Nation’s Restaurant News and a Top 50 Brand in Fast Casual’s 2025 Top 100 Movers & Shakers, The Melt is rapidly becoming a standout in the fast casual space. With industry-leading sales comps and an average 4.7-star rating across Google and Yelp, The Melt operates 20 locations across California and Arizona, and is actively expanding, with franchising slated to launch soon.Whether it’s your first visit or your fiftieth, The Melt delivers bold flavors, feel-good vibes and warm hospitality that keeps guests saying, “I love it here.”Learn more at www.themelt.com or follow @TheMelt on social media.

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