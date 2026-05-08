Andrews hosts 13th annual motorcycle safety day
JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. – Joint Base Andrews hosted the 13th annual Motorcycle Safety Day on May 8, 2026, offering attendees expert briefings on safety practices and regional riding laws.
The event allowed local riders to connect and share their enthusiasm for motorcycles while reinforcing survival mindsets through practical exercises and mentorship programs.
This initiative promoted safer riding habits in an effort to lower injury and casualty rates for service members and partners throughout the surrounding community.
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