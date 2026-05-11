Visionet to Showcase Agentic AI and Dynamics 365 Innovation at DynamicsCon 2026

Visionet Systems today announced its participation at DynamicsCon 2026, taking place May 12–15 at Fontainebleau Las Vegas.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Visionet Systems today announced its participation at DynamicsCon 2026, taking place May 12–15 at Fontainebleau Las Vegas, where the company will showcase how enterprises can transition from reactive operations to intelligent, AI-driven execution. Visitors can find Visionet at Booth #229.DynamicsCon is a leading industry event for the Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Power Platform community, bringing together thousands of professionals for learning, networking, and innovation-focused sessions.At this year's event, Visionet will demonstrate how agentic AI is transforming enterprise operations across the Microsoft ecosystem, enabling organizations to automate workflows, enhance decision-making, and unlock measurable business outcomes.Under the theme "From Reactive Operations to Agentic Intelligence," Visionet will highlight real-world applications of AI-powered agents across key businessfunctions, including finance, supply chain, commerce, sales, and customer service- all leveraging Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Power Platform.Key demonstrations will include:AI-driven agents for cash flow forecasting and invoice processing, improving financial accuracy and speedIntelligent procurement and order fulfillment agents to enhance supply chain coordinationAI-powered sales and customer service agents that accelerate insights, engagement, and responsivenessLow-code AI capabilities using Copilot Studio to automate workflows across connected business systemsVisionet will also host a featured speaking session on Wednesday, May 13, from 1:30–2:30 PM. Amir Hemani , Director of Microsoft AI and Business Solutions at Visionet, will present "Harmonizing Finance with AI: Strategies for Effective Credit and Collections Management with Microsoft Copilot Studio," exploring how AI can help finance teams improve credit risk visibility and drive better decision-making across customer communication workflows.In addition, Visionet will showcase its broader portfolio of enterprise AI solutions at Booth #229, including specialized agents designed to optimize contact center operations, retail clienteling, field service coordination, and marketing execution.“Enterprises are moving beyond AI experimentation toward embedding intelligence into core business operations,” said Shamit Vohra, Head of Sales & Business Development at Visionet, where he leads the company’s U.S. market expansion initiatives. “At DynamicsCon, we’re demonstrating how agentic AI can deliver scalable business impact by helping organizations transition from manual workflows to intelligent, autonomous execution.”Visionet’s participation at DynamicsCon underscores its role as a trusted Microsoft partner, helping organizations accelerate digital transformation through AI, data, cloud, and automation. The company continues to work with global enterprises to operationalize next-generation technologies while ensuring scalability, resilience, and long-term value creation.About Visionet SystemsVisionet Systems is a global technology and consulting firm that enables enterprises to accelerate digital transformation through AI, data, cloud, and intelligent automation. With a portfolio of proprietary platforms and deep industry expertise across retail, financial services, and healthcare, Visionet helps organizations drive efficiency, innovation, and sustainable growth.

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