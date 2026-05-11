Nearly Half of Compromised Systems Had Credentials No One Watched — SPHERE's Intelligent Discovery 2.0 Changes That

SPHERE launches ID 2.0 — giving every organization a continuously updated view of privileged accounts across cloud and on-premises environments.

NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Most enterprises lack a complete view of their privileged account landscape, leaving critical access points unprotected and attackers a wide-open door.Today, SPHERE, the global leader in Identity Hygiene, announced SPHEREboard Intelligent Discovery 2.0 (ID 2.0) — now available as a SaaS or self-hosted offering — providing identity teams with a continuously updated, comprehensive view of every privileged account across business-critical cloud and on-premises environments.THE UNIVERSAL PROBLEM: INCOMPLETE VISIBILITYAccording to the Verizon 2025 Data Breach Investigations Report, 46% of all compromised systems carrying corporate credentials were completely outside IT's visibility — unmanaged and unmonitored. Identity teams have suspected this all along. It confirms what they already know: the risk privileged accounts present in unmonitored systems is exactly why complete visibility is so critical.Intelligent Discovery was built around a simple premise: Identity teams should be able to clearly see every account, its current compliance against policy, and the risk it presents to the organization — without requiring specialized expertise. Key outcomes it delivers include:— Comprehensive inventory of privileged and high-risk accounts: A continuously updated, unified view of every account across your environment — the foundation for effective identity security.— Real-time compliance hub: SPHEREboard's Identity Hub provides a dynamic view of accounts that are out of compliance with security policies, prioritized by risk and supported by historical trends — giving stakeholders clear insight into program health and remaining gaps.— Standing privilege analysis: Identifies accounts with persistent, unnecessary access — surfacing Just-in-Time (JIT) opportunities and accelerating the move toward Zero Standing Privilege (ZSP).— Coverage across cloud and on-premises environments: Building on SPHERE's foundational integrations, Intelligent Discovery 2.0 now supports identity discovery across Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure — ensuring complete visibility across complex, hybrid environments.— Ownership mapping for orphaned accounts: Intelligent Discovery 2.0 includes SPHEREboard's Ownership Automation, enabling organizations to identify the accountable owner for each account — addressing one of the most persistent challenges in identity governance.EXECUTIVE PERSPECTIVE“For too long, identity hygiene has been the domain of specialists — people who knew how to find risk hiding in plain sight. ID 2.0 changes that.We’ve made the first and most critical step in any identity program — knowing what you have — accessible to every organization, in whatever way fits how they operate.The risks are real and growing. The tools to address them should no longer require deep technical expertise to use.”— Rita Gurevich, Founder and CEO, SPHEREA FOUNDATION, NOT A FINISH LINEID 2.0 is designed to meet organizations at any stage of their identity journey. By offering this capability independently from the SPHEREboard for CyberArk PAM solution, SPHERE enables teams to achieve immediate time-to-value through discovery and visibility, while establishing a foundation for identity governance and automated remediation as programs mature.With reporting tailored for executives, auditors, and operators, organizations can demonstrate measurable progress, meet audit requirements, and track improvements in identity risk posture over time — without waiting months for results.About SPHERESPHERE is the global leader in Identity Hygiene, dedicated to reshaping modern identity programs by embedding this foundational capability across the enterprise. Through an identity-centric approach, SPHERE helps organizations protect accounts, data, and infrastructure.For more information, please visit https://sphereco.com/

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