Eskin Fundraising Training On Hear And Be Heard

Demystifying the Art and Science of Fundraising Jim Eskin, Founder, Eskin Fundraising Training, LLC 10 Simple Fundraising Lessons The easy-to-understand guide to seven-figure gifts. The non-profit sector has men, women and youth who are ready to lead

Donors will not make precious gifts of time, talent and treasure until they know, like and trust the non-profits competing for their support.

Through the collective wisdom gained through 250 live and/or virtual workshops, here are 10 lessons and guidelines for leaders at all stages of their careers to master effective two-way communication” — Jim Eskin

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The British essayist William Hazlitt wrote in 1820 that “the art of conversation is the art of hearing as well as of being heard. So much has changed in the complex world of communication since then. We have infinitely more ways of communicating whether it is face to face, in writing or the ever-expanding options introduced by new technology. But the basic intent remains precisely the same: thoughts, feelings, and ideas are expressed, questions are asked and answered or news and information is exchanged. With all the new and different ways of communicating with each other, to get and hold people’s attention and avoid confusion — the slope just gets more slippery. This challenge is especially keen in the non-profit sector in which it is essential to get donor prospects to know like and trust our organizations to set the stage for gifts of time talent and treasure.In the fiercely competitive world of resource development — communications and fundraising are absolutely seamless. It is impossible to pinpoint where one ends and the other begins. Donors will not make precious gifts of time, talent and treasure until they know, like and trust the non-profits competing for their support, and the professional and volunteer leaders representing them.Eskin Fundraising Training since 2018 has enormously enjoyed partnering and collaborating with professional and volunteer non-profit leaders representing organizations of all different sizes, missions and parts of the country.Through the collective wisdom gained through 250 live and/or virtual workshops and other gatherings, here are 10 lessons and guidelines for leaders at all stages of their careers to master effective two-way communication.1. Start by putting yourself in the other party’s shoes. Before worrying about the message to be conveyed, be absolutely clear about the recipient’s background, priorities and values to understand what they will be responsive to and Is it important.2. People all have two ears in one set of lips for a good reason. Effective communication is grounded in outstanding listening. Everyone is interested in sharing opinions, and advice and counsel. Just don’t hear the words but ask guiding questions and probe for deeper meaning. Be extra careful not to interrupt and respond until it is abundantly clear that the other person has finished making their points.3. Know communications preferences. There are so many options, and everyone is different. Make their favorite your favorite. This also includes knowing the best time of day to call or reach out.4. Texting is soaring in popularity. It is quick and easy, and more likely to get a response. But it does have its limitations. While it might be good for confirming the time and place for a meeting, it is very challenging to convey depth information and background. E-mail is more effective for business purposes.5. Less is more. Be judicious in tightening both written and verbal communication. Attention spans are continuously shrinking. Let the other party ask for more information, which is the equivalent of them biting the hook.6. Every communication, print, digital or other new media needs a call to action. What do you want the recipient to do? Be precise and spell it out in every way possible.7. Non-verbal counts even more: Research consistently shows that body language, facial expressions, gestures, and especially eye contact leave stronger impressions. This is even true in telephone conversations. Your body mirrors your voice.8. Lunch is overrated. Face-to-face communication, whenever possible, is always the most desirable. Requests for lunch meetings are almost intuitive. But is often the most difficult to schedule. It is also inefficient since so much time is tied up in the mechanics of the meal. While it is best for purely social purposes, mid-morning or mid-afternoon coffee dates are so much more convenient at much better use of everyone’s time for business purposes.9. Never ever multitask during a meeting. It is insulting to the other party to let eyeball to eyeball contact be sacrificed by looking at a smartphone. It tells the other party that they are less important.10. Handwritten notes sent via snail mail are the secret sauce of communication. Ask yourself how many of these do you receive? It will make you stand out and be remembered. Many times, they are saved.When communication is effective, it leaves all parties involved satisfied and feeling accomplished. By delivering messages clearly, there is no room for misunderstanding or alteration of messages, which decreases the potential for conflict. In situations where conflict does arise, effective communication is a key factor to ensure that the situation is resolved in a respectful manner. How one communicates can be a make-or-break factor in securing a job, maintaining a healthy relationship, and healthy self-expression.Just as communications are constantly evolving, so too are best practices applying to both those known well and those being met for the first time. Be flexible and to what works best for different people on different occasions. When in doubt, lean heavily on the Golden Rule, and treat people the way that you would like to be treated. The environment of genuine mutual respect always sets the stage for effective two-way communication.About Eskin Fundraising TrainingAfter a successful career leading advancement for three institutions of higher education, Jim Eskin’s consulting practice, Eskin Fundraising Training, launched in 2018, builds on the success of more than 250 fundraising workshops, webinars, broadcasts, podcasts and board sessions, and provides the training, coaching and support services to equip non-profit leaders to replace fear of fundraising with comfort and confidence. He has authored more than 150 guest columns that have appeared in daily newspapers, business journals and blogs across the country. He publishes Stratagems, a monthly e-newsletter exploring timely issues and trends in philanthropy. Sign up here for a free subscription. You will also receive invitations to free virtual learning community programs. He is author of 10 Simple Fundraising Lessons , an 82-page common sense guide to understanding the art and science of fundraising, and How to Score Your First or Next Million-Dollar Gift , 104 pages filled with strategies, best practices and homework assignments to unlock exciting opportunities that elevate organizational impact to the next level. Both are available in print and digital formats through Pathway, the book distributor, and Amazon. Quantity discounts are available to non-profits who want to share books with teams of management, development staff, board and volunteers. Eskin is also available for customized virtual training for boards, staff, and fundraising committees. His newest customized service, Fundraising Urgent Care, offers 48-hour turnaround in addressing general strategy and tactical challenges that require immediate responses.FOR MORE INFORMATION:Jim EskinFounderEskin Fundraising Training10410 Pelican Oak DriveSan Antonio, TX 78254-6727Cell: 210.415.3748E-Mail: jeskin@aol.comLinksClick here to complete a simple form to nominate:Website: www.eskinfundraisingtraining.com Newsletter sign-up: https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/sl/36Wz1P1 10 Simple Fundraising Lessons purchase: http:// www.pathwaybookservice.com/products/10-simple-fundraising-lessons How To Score Your First or Next Million-Dollar Gift purchase:http:// www.pathwaybookservice.com/products/how-to-score-your-first-or-next-million-dollar-gift?_pos=1&_psq=ho&_ss=e&_v=1.0 Nominate Your Non-Profit North Star Podcast:

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