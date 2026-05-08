Councilors Culpepper, Mejia, and Worrell introduced a resolution in support of recognizing May 11th as George Greenidge Day in the City of Boston.

The resolution states that George C. Greenidge, a Roxbury native whose actions helped challenge racial discrimination in Massachusetts, demonstrated extraordinary courage in challenging racial discrimination prior to the passage of the Civil Rights Act. It notes that on May 11, 1954, Greenidge took action against the Pullman Company, resulting in a landmark agreement prohibiting discriminatory hiring practices in Massachusetts.

His actions helped contribute to broader civil rights protections and reflected the role of Boston residents, particularly in the Roxbury community, in advancing the fight for equality.The legacy of George Greenidge and the Greenidge family reflects a longstanding commitment to justice, equity, and opportunity in the City.

Recognizing May 11th as George Greenidge Day provides an opportunity to honor his contributions and educate future generations about Boston’s role in the civil rights movement.

The Council remains committed to acknowledging and uplifting individuals and communities whose advocacy has shaped a more just and equitable society, and recognizes and declares May 11th as George Greenidge Day in Boston.