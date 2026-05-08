Utah State Leaders Announce Collaborative Effort to Strengthen Accountability

SALT LAKE CITY (May 8, 2026) — Gov. Spencer J. Cox, President J. Stuart Adams, Speaker Mike Schultz, and Chief Justice Matthew Durrant issue the following statement: “The judicial, executive, and legislative branches are committed to working together on potential reforms to the Judicial Conduct Commission—ensuring it upholds the highest standards of accountability and earns the confidence of the people of Utah.” ###

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