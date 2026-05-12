Kentucky Startup Launches Accessible AI-Powered Legislative Intelligence Platform

Small Startup Aims to Give Access to Groups of all Sizes, Democratize Public Affairs Technology

For too long, the ability to stay ahead of the game in the policy arena meant that you had to have enormous budgets for legal, lobbying, and administrative services. Now it's available to everyone.” — Kory Payne

PADUCAH, KY, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ujoin today announced the launch of its groundbreaking legislative intelligence platform, one of the first solutions to deliver AI-powered bill tracking, analysis, and team collaboration across all 50 state legislatures and the United States federal government in a single unified interface. Designed for small citizen groups up to large nonprofits and companies, Ujoin transforms the way organizations monitor, understand, and act on legislation that affects their interests.The platform addresses critical technology and accessibility gaps in the legislative intelligence market: tracking bills across 51 distinct legislative bodies — each with its own processes, terminology, timelines, and calendars — has historically required enormous manual effort, expensive lobbying relationships, or fragmented point solutions. Ujoin eliminates that complexity with a single solution.KEY PLATFORM CAPABILITIESUjoin delivers a comprehensive suite of features built for modern policy and government affairs teams:• Smart Search & Instant Alerts — Build sophisticated keyword, topic, sponsor, and committee searches that automatically surface matching bills the moment they are introduced or updated across any of the 51 legislative bodies. Teams receive real-time notifications ensuring no relevant legislation is ever missed.• AI-Powered Legislative Analysis — Large language model technology reads and distills bill language, summarizing key provisions, identifying potential impacts, flagging ambiguities, and surfacing analogous legislation from other jurisdictions for benchmarking and comparison.• Team Collaboration Workspace — Shared workspaces allow policy, legal, and government affairs teams to annotate bills, discuss potential business or regulatory impacts, assign action items, and build institutional knowledge directly within the platform — keeping all legislative intelligence organized and accessible.• Status Change & Hearing Alerts — Automated, real-time notifications trigger whenever a tracked bill advances, is amended, passes a chamber, receives a governor's signature, or is scheduled for a committee hearing or floor vote — giving teams the lead time they need to act.• Unified 50-State + Federal Coverage — Monitor legislation across all 50 state capitols and the U.S. Congress simultaneously, with normalized data structures that make it easy to compare legislative activity and trends across jurisdictions.“For too long, the ability to stay ahead of the game in the policy arena meant that you had to have enormous budgets for legal, lobbying, and administrative services. We’ve used the best parts of AI to enable small, medium, and large organizations to quickly and easily find, understand, and act on legislation in real time”, said Kory Payne, Ujoin’s Founder and Head of Sales.WHO BENEFITS• Citizen Groups & Nonprofits – Ujoin allows groups of varying sizes and budgets to get access to the technology.• Government Affairs & Lobbying Teams — Track priority issue areas across every relevant jurisdiction with pinpoint accuracy and alert every stakeholder the moment a bill moves.• Corporate Legal & Compliance — Monitor regulatory and compliance legislation affecting operations, with AI summaries that help counsel assess exposure quickly.• Trade Associations & Advocacy Organizations — Coordinate grassroots and direct advocacy by staying ahead of hearing schedules and floor votes across dozens of states simultaneously.• Consulting & Law Firms — Serve clients with richer legislative intelligence and differentiated research capabilities delivered at scale.• Universities & Think Tanks — Research and track policy trends across jurisdictions with structured, normalized legislative data.ABOUT UJOINUjoin is a legislative intelligence technology company headquartered in Paducah, KY, dedicated to making the legislative process transparent, accessible, and actionable for organizations of every size. By combining comprehensive legislative data with advanced artificial intelligence and intuitive collaboration tools, Ujoin empowers teams to monitor, analyze, and respond to legislation with speed and confidence. Learn more at www.ujoin.co Ujoin Inc is a business-to-business software as a service (B2B SaaS) startup company, founded to allow organizations and companies of all sizes to navigate the legislative and advocacy processes. The company is based in Paducah, KY###

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