Modernizing Support: 451st ESC supports U.S. Army Reserve Command’s Operation Connect

Wichita, Kan. – In a move to enhance the operational readiness of U.S. Army Reserve units participating in Operation Sentinel Justice, Bold Eagle CSTX 26-02, and Global Medic 26-01, soldiers from the 451st Expeditionary Sustainment Command (ESC) and 807th Theater Medical Command (TMC) received critical hands-on training on the Army's latest tactical communication systems from April 21st-23rd. Led by the 451st ESC G6, the event focused on the new Mounted Mission Command System, the successor to the Joint Battle Command-Platform.

The training initiative is a crucial component in the ongoing success of Operation Connect, a U.S. Army Reserve Command directive requiring units to ensure all Command-and-Control Information Systems and signal systems are mission capable. This effort addresses critical readiness gaps and ensures units can effectively execute command and control.

"This has never been done before," explained Staff Sgt. Aaron Cabrera, a Signal Support Systems Specialist with the 451st ESC G6 and the lead instructor. "It's a way for USARC to ensure that we are using and maintaining our tactical communications systems.”

The training session, held at the 1st Lt. Lanny J. Wallace Army Reserve Center, abandoned typical slideshow presentations for a hands-on approach. Cabrera designed the course to build "muscle memory" and empower soldiers to troubleshoot complex equipment. The instruction focused heavily on maintenance-level tasks required to get systems operational.

"There are a lot of classes for operator training, but there are not many maintenance training classes," Cabrera noted. "One of the biggest areas of opportunity is getting soldiers hands-on in problem-solving with these systems, so they come back to their units able to operate and troubleshoot future problems."

Soldiers learned to configure hardware, troubleshoot connectivity, and update essential software components throughout the course. The impact of this practical approach was immediately apparent.

"This training has been a great opportunity to really get familiar with the platform," said Staff Sgt. Kaitlan Strong of the 303rd Field Hospital. "When I arrived, I only had a baseline understanding of the equipment and the program. After this three-day course, I can confidently operate the system, maintain visibility on other units, and troubleshoot issues on the fly."

The training directly supports the 807th's participation in major exercises such as Global Medic 26-01 and Bold Eagle CSTX 26-02. It also provided critical logistical insights for leadership managing widespread unit deployments.

"This training has been awesome," stated Chief Warrant Officer 4 Jorge Diaz of the 807th TMC. "At my level, I don't normally get hands-on with these systems; our focus is usually on facilitating solutions for the units within our chain of command. But getting this hands-on perspective gives me a deeper understanding of the system's components and exactly what our soldiers need. It directly translates to better support. For example, we have units traveling to Global Medic from Puerto Rico who can't bring all of their gear. Thanks to this training, I know exactly which specific components to tell them to pack, and I can strategically source the remaining parts from units within our footprint