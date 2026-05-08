Chasing Purpose, Not Promotion

There is a framed quote in Master Sgt. Daunte Saloy's office that reads: "Don't let adverse facts stand in the way of a good decision." It is one of General Colin Powell's thirteen rules of leadership, and Saloy has carried it the way some men carry a lucky coin, worn smooth by habit, never far from reach.

It says something about a person that they choose that particular rule. Not the ones about inspiration or loyalty, but the one about pressing forward anyway. About not flinching.

Saloy, who serves as the First Sergeant of the 908th Operations Support Squadron at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, is that kind of person. He does not talk around the hard parts of his story. He does not soften the deployments, or the grief, or the two months in civilian clothes when he felt completely lost without a uniform. He talks about all of it — plainly, directly, and with the kind of steadiness that can only come from having already survived it.

He grew up in a military family in the truest sense. His stepfather graduated from the Naval Academy. His uncle did too. So did his sister. His grandfather served in the Navy. His brother went to the Army. The service was not a family tradition so much as a shared language.

He arrived at Savannah State University on two scholarships: one for track, one for Naval ROTC. He was a Marine candidate by his freshman year, an achievement that typically requires waiting until sophomore year, earned on the strength of his fitness scores and test results. The officer path was laid out ahead of him, clean and straight.

Then life happened.

His best friend, a fellow distance runner, was killed in a motorcycle accident. The two of them had run together every day, logging mile after mile on roads that suddenly felt different after he was gone. After losing his friend, the idea of spending years in a classroom became something he could no longer sustain. He called his brother, who was still overseas in Iraq at the time, and told him he was thinking about joining the Army or the Marine Corps. His brother's response was characteristically blunt.

"He said, 'You're not,'" Saloy recalled, laughing. "'You definitely are not.'" His brother paused, then told him about a night when loud explosions woke up the entire base and it turned out to be the Air Force, out doing training, having the time of their lives.

In 2006, Saloy enlisted in the Air Force and has never looked back.

He went into Security Forces and spent the first chapter of his career in near-constant motion. In his first five years of service, he estimates he was deployed or on temporary duty for four of them. He was stationed at RAF Lakenheath in England for three years, but physically at that air base for only about six months of that time.

The defining deployment came in Baghdad during a 365-day tour, conducting combat missions and training Iraqi police and Iraqi army personnel to do their jobs. It was not the kind of assignment measured in milestones or awards. It was measured in what happened every day you went outside the wire.

"Going outside the wire every single day, doing one, two, three missions a day," he said. "Consistent attacks. Your life on the line on a day-to-day basis, for an entire year."

He came home. His wife had spent the first year of their marriage largely alone, between him being in England and then being deployed; the weight of all of that, compounded, was impossible to ignore once he was stateside again.

"Coming back from that deployment was when, more so, there's dealing with mental health stressors, dealing with physical stressors," he said. "And then seeing how that affected my family specifically my wife. Our first year of marriage, I was gone the entire year." He paused on that. It was not something he rushed past.

"Seeing how it impacted her, that kind of changed things," he said. "I had to take a little break.”

The break came through what the Air Force calls ‘Palace Chase’, a program that allows active-duty members to transition into the Reserve Component. For about two months, Saloy was getting the break he needed, but then he felt like he was missing something.

"I felt like a regular person," he said. "But I was lost. I had no clue, because the military was always my dream."

Clarity came in the form of a call two months later. He had been gained by the 94th Security Forces Squadron at Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Georgia. He would go on to serve as a Traditional Reservist until 2018 before transitioning to an Active Guard Reserve position, full-time service within the Reserve Component and eventually arriving at Maxwell.

When he answered that phone call, he said, it was a light bulb moment. The military was not just something he did. It was, in some fundamental way, what he was made for. Saloy was selected for the First Sergeant position at the 908th OSS, and the transition into the role felt, by his own account, like arriving somewhere he was always headed.

"Since being here day one, it's felt just like I'm at home," he said. "Like I'm a part of something that was meant to be from my command team to all the various different individuals and their strengths. It's like we're all on the same page. We want to make this place and the people better and prepare them for whatever's to come. At the same time, let people enjoy it a little bit."

"It is an extreme privilege that can be neglected, misused, or abused," he said. "Or it can be utilized properly to the point where you get the permission from people to execute the job. The privilege comes from hard work and dedication. But the permission comes from devotion to people."

That distinction between privilege and permission is not something most people frame so deliberately. For Saloy, it reflects a leadership philosophy built not in classrooms but on the far side of things most people only read about. He talks about resiliency the same way. Not bouncing back, he insists bouncing forward. There is a difference, and he knows it from experience.

"You take it on the chin," he said, "but you don't pack it under the rug. You provide yourself the healing, understand what you have to do to make yourself better and then you figure out how you're bringing others with you."

"There's been multiple times where people have sat in that chair and I've had to be honest with them," he said. "Folks feeling like they're forgotten about, be honest with them. Folks feeling like they're super sharp, but they're really not, be honest with them. The truth matters."

He mentors two additional duty First Sergeants, who shadow him and learn the role from the inside, starting small with awards and decorations before moving toward the more complex territory of personnel actions and crisis response. He is deliberate about what he gives them access to and when, because the job carries weight that should be understood before it is assumed.

"That phone never goes on vibrate," he said. "It could be an email that comes in at one o'clock in the morning and I'll hear a ding and wake up. It is a 24/7/365 kind of job. Not everybody has the capability of doing that," he said without judgment. "And that's okay, its better to know now.”

Outside the uniform, Saloy runs. He plays basketball every Monday and Wednesday at the fitness center on base. He writes poetry. And once a month, he gets on a call with what he simply refers to as his team, the 165 members of the unit he was deployed to Iraq with, now scattered across civilian life and a handful of remaining military assignments. Six of them are still serving and four of those six became First Sergeants.

The calls are not ceremonial. They are deliberate, and they are ongoing sixteen years later. They check in. They talk.

"We lost one over there," he said quietly. "But we lost a lot more when we came back."

He lets that sit for a moment before continuing.

It is the kind of commitment that defies easy explanation. It is also, when you know Saloy's story, completely unsurprising. The obligation he feels to the people he served with mirrors the obligation he feels to every Airman who sits across from him at the 908th. The component changed but instinct did not.

The 908th Flying Training Wing, a unit within Air Force Reserve Command, has recognized Saloy as its First Sergeant of the Year in back-to-back cycles, a distinction that reflects not just performance but sustained impact. It is the kind of recognition that might tempt a lesser leader to coast, Saloy treats it as confirmation of something he already believed: that being where he is, doing what he is doing, is not an accident.

He also runs a company he describes as talent management and career coaching designed to help people identify their strengths and map a path that matches them. He calls it "aligning purpose with profession," and delivers the phrase with the conviction of someone who has spent years arriving at it.

"We all have innate abilities that we're meant to provide to the world," he said. "If we choose not to accept that, life is going to be a little more challenging."

With nearly two decades of combined service behind him and retirement within reach, most people would have a plan. Saloy had something he trusted more.

"Whatever is to come, I want it to be natural and organic, aligned with whatever the purpose of the time is," he said. "Nothing I do is without purpose. Nothing I do is without having an alignment with what I feel I was brought into the world for. So, whatever that is, I’m here for it."

It is the kind of statement that lands differently when you know the full weight of the story behind it; the track miles with a friend who did not make it, the year in Baghdad, the two months of feeling like nobody and the phone call that pulled him back.

He does not talk around the hard parts. He never has. That is, in the end, exactly the point.

"I'm chasing purpose, not promotion."

(Editors Note: Saloy is changing positions and units, leaving the 908th OSS, and joining the 482nd Security Forces Squadron at Homestead Air Reserve Base as their First Sergeant.)